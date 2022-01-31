Australia’s Prime Minister Wants Kanye West Fully Vaccinated Before Tour

*Australia’s Prime Minister wants Kanye West (AKA Ye) to be fully vaccinated before entering the country for his tour in March.

“The rules are you have to be fully vaccinated,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told a news conference, New York Post reports.

“They apply to everybody, as people have seen most recently. It doesn’t matter who you are, they are the rules. Follow the rules – you can come. You don’t follow the rules, you can’t.”

Ye’s vaccination status is unknown.

In a 2020 interview with business magazine Forbes, West called the COVID-19 vaccine “the mark of the beast”.

However, in a 2021 interview, he said he had received one vaccine dose, per the report.

In related news, West wants a cut of the earnings that the paparazzi make from his image.

Ye explained as much over the weekend during a run-in with photographers in Miami, Complex reports.

“Right now y’all get to shoot us without having to pay. I’mma change that,” he said as he was leaving the airport. “I’m not saying it in a negative way. It’s just like, right now, it’s just really one-sided. You guys can follow us, you guys can stand [outside] a hotel at any given time—you don’t give us any percentage of what you’re making off of us, off of our kids, and I’m gonna change that.”

He went on to explain that he owns his image, so he’s entitled to money made from his image.

“We all gotta make money together … It can’t be a one-sided thing,” he said. “Look, if I’m just with my kids, I say I don’t want you to shoot me, then that’s just something y’all gotta respect … We can get that money together, but we gotta have a conversation.”

Check out his full comments via the Twitter video below: