Anti-Human Trafficking Rally in Memory of Tioni Theus Set for Tomorrow (Feb1) in LA

What? A coalition of South Los Angeles community leaders will hold an anti-human trafficking rally in memory of 16-year-old Tioni Theus and all victims of human trafficking.

The coalition also thanks Congressmember Karen Bass for being a co-sponsor with Congressmember Ann Wagner of legislation that was introduced into Congress on January 27th.

The legislation is called the “Put Trafficking Victims First Act.”

The legislation promotes trauma-informed care and restitution for trafficking victims.

Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) – who’s also a Los Angeles mayoral candidate – released the following statement after they introduced the Put Trafficking Victims First Act, legislation that encourages state and federal agencies, law enforcement, and prosecutors across the country to implement victim-centered approaches to investigating and preventing human trafficking.

“As long as I have served in Congress, I have led bipartisan action on the issue of human trafficking. While we have successfully passed many bills into law, this fight is not over – which is why we are introducing this bill today to ensure that survivors of human trafficking do not go unnoticed,” said Congresswoman Bass. “We have an obligation not only to end human trafficking but to also support people who undergo these horrific experiences – especially our children. Foster youth and those who run away to avoid abuse often end up homeless and are at high risk of being trafficked. As the co-founder and co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on Foster Youth, I will continue to fight for our young people. We cannot allow this to continue. It’s time to put trafficking victims first.”

Background

The “Put Trafficking Victims First Act” directs the Attorney General to provide training and technical assistance to federal, state, and local governments on investigating and preventing human trafficking through a victim-centered approach that ensures all victims are eligible for the services and restitution they deserve. Additionally, this legislation instructs the Department of Justice to establish an expert working group to identify best practices in determining trends in human trafficking and survey survivors on the most effective manner to increase access to support services. It’s critical we continue to shine a light on human trafficking victims in Los Angeles. Our coalition is determined to not let Tioni’s murder be in vain.

We will not miss this opportunity to bring awareness to the horrors of human trafficking and the dangers that our youth will have if they become involved with traffickers. Stated Najee Ali Director of Project Islamic Hope

Date: Tuesday, February 1

Time: 5:00 pm

Location: 77th Street police station

7601 South Broadway

South Los Angeles CA

Sponsored by

Community Build

Operation HopeProject Islamic Hope

Justice for Murdered Children