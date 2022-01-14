Friday, January 14, 2022
‘Degrassi’ Reboot Coming to HBO Max

By Ny MaGee
photo via Twitter

*HBO Max has announced that a new iteration of “Degrassi” is coming to the streamer next year. 

The 10-episode series, expected to launch in 2023, continues WildBrain’s franchise and hails from showrunners Lara Azzopardi (Backstage) and Julia Cohen (Riverdale). The series will follow a group of Toronto high school students and faculty as they navigate life’s highs and lows that bring them together and tear them apart.

“Series after series, the ‘Degrassi’ franchise continues to make an indelible impact on young viewers looking for trustworthy and authentic storytelling,” said Amy Friedman, head of Kids & Family Programming at Warner Bros., per Deadline. “WildBrain continues to artfully capture high school life in a compelling format that can be experienced seamlessly on HBO Max.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Degrassi (@degrassi)

“What excites us maybe the most about reviving this beloved franchise is turning it into a truly serialized one-hour drama,” Azzopardi and Cohen said in a joint statement. “We’re honored to be given the opportunity to lead this evolution and bring this iconic series back into people’s homes.”

HBO Max also picked up rights in the U.S. for the entire library of Degrassi: The Next Generation, which will reportedly hit the platform later this year. 

“Stephanie Betts, our Chief Content Officer, along with showrunners, Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen, have envisioned an evolution for Degrassi that, while staying true to the fundamental honesty, humanity, and integrity of the brand, promises fans a journey into exciting new territory, both creatively and dramatically,” WildBrain president Josh Scherba said of this new chapter.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

