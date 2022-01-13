Thursday, January 13, 2022
Eric Adams Demotes Brother After Backlash Over High-ranking NYPD Job

By Ny MaGee
Eric Adams
*Mayor Eric Adams has demoted his younger brother amid backlash over giving him a high-ranking post with the NYPD. 

Bernard Adams, a 56-year-old retired NYPD sergeant, will now serve as executive director of mayoral security, according to the New York Post, citing police officials. He will be paid a $210,000 salary, $30,000 less than what he would have been paid as deputy police commissioner. We previously reported that Adams tapped his brother for the job that comes with an annual salary of $242,000. 

Speaking about the gig on CNN’s State of the Union, anchor Jake Tapper asked Adams: “Is that true and if so, doesn’t that at least violate the spirit of the law in New York which says public servants’ friends and family members should not benefit from their positions?” 

READ MORE: NYC Mayor Hires Brother for $240K NYPD Job, Cites White Supremacy

“Well, we have something here in the city called [the] Conflict of Interest Board,” the mayor replied. “They do rulings and waivers, it’s going through that process now. They will make the determination and we have a great system here in the city.”

Adams added: “Let me be clear on this. My brother is qualified for the position, number one. He will be in charge of my security, which is extremely important to me in a time where we see an increase in white supremacy and hate crimes.”

He went on to say that his brother “has a community affairs background, the balance that I need,” Adams explained.

“He understands law enforcement. He was a 20-year retired veteran from the police department, and I need someone that I trust around me during these times for my security, and I trust my brother deeply.”

The mayor’s younger brother most recently served as assistant director for parking at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

