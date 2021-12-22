W. Kamau Bell Announces ‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ Docuseries for Showtime

*W. Kamau Bell is serving up a four-part Showtime series that explores Bill Cosby’s falls from grace after accusations of sexual assault.

Per press release, the doc titled, “We Need to Talk About Cosy,” hails from Emmy-winning director W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell) that offers an in-depth look at the revolutionary career and personal descent of Bill Cosby. “We Need to Talk About Cosy” will screen at the Sundance Film Festival on January 22, ahead of its SHOWTIME premiere on Sunday, January 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Cosby was convicted of sexual assault in 2018 and sentenced to three-10 years in prison. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated his conviction in June and Cosby was released.

“I am a child of Bill Cosby,” Bell says in the new teaser for We Need to Talk About Cosby. “You know what I mean: I am a Black man, stand-up comic, born in the ’70s. Bill Cosby had been one of my heroes. But this? This was f—-d up. What do we do about everything we knew about Bill Cosby, and what we know now?”

In a statement as part of Showtime’s official announcement, Bell added, “I’m not sure [Cosby] would want me to do this work, but Cliff Huxtable definitely would,” referencing the iconic protagonist from The Cosby Show.

All episodes will be available across all Showtime streaming and VOD platforms on January 30.