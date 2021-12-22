Wednesday, December 22, 2021
W. Kamau Bell Announces ‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ Docuseries for Showtime

By Ny MaGee
Walter Kamau Bell (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

*W. Kamau Bell is serving up a four-part Showtime series that explores Bill Cosby’s falls from grace after accusations of sexual assault.

Per press release, the doc titled, “We Need to Talk About Cosy,” hails from Emmy-winning director W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell) that offers an in-depth look at the revolutionary career and personal descent of Bill Cosby. “We Need to Talk About Cosy” will screen at the Sundance Film Festival on January 22, ahead of its SHOWTIME premiere on Sunday, January 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. 

Cosby was convicted of sexual assault in 2018 and sentenced to three-10 years in prison. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated his conviction in June and Cosby was released. 

READ MORE: R.Kelly Turns to Bill Cosby’s Former Lawyer to Oversee Appeal of Sex Trafficking Conviction

“I am a child of Bill Cosby,” Bell says in the new teaser for We Need to Talk About Cosby. “You know what I mean: I am a Black man, stand-up comic, born in the ’70s. Bill Cosby had been one of my heroes. But this? This was f—-d up. What do we do about everything we knew about Bill Cosby, and what we know now?”

In a statement as part of Showtime’s official announcement, Bell added, “I’m not sure [Cosby] would want me to do this work, but Cliff Huxtable definitely would,” referencing the iconic protagonist from The Cosby Show.

All episodes will be available across all Showtime streaming and VOD platforms on January 30.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

