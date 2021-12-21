North Korea Bans Laughing for 11 Days During Mourning of Former Leader Kim Jong Il

*North Korea has banned laughing for 11 days to mark the 10th anniversary of the death of former leader Kim Jong Il, the father of Kim Jong Un.

He led North Korea from the 1994 death of his father Kim Il-sung, until his own death in 2011, when he was succeeded by his son. the Guardian reports North Koreans will not be able hold funeral services or even celebrate their own birthdays amid the mourning period.

“During the mourning period, we must not drink alcohol, laugh or engage in leisure activities,” a resident of the northeastern city of Sinuiju told Radio Free Asia’s Korean Service. “In the past many people who were caught drinking or being intoxicated during the mourning period were arrested and treated as ideological criminals. They were taken away and never seen again.”

“Even if your family member dies during the mourning period, you are not allowed to cry out loud and the body must be taken out after it’s over,” the resident said. “People cannot even celebrate their own birthdays if they fall within the mourning period.”

Kim Jong Il died of a heart attack on December 17, 2011.

The announcement follows the bizarre news that a man in North Korea has reportedly been sentenced to death after allegedly smuggling “Squid Game” into the country.

The series became an international smash hit after arriving on the platform in September. It has since boosted the social media profiles of the series’ stars and sparked a slew of funny memes. Per the streamer’s description, “Squid Games” centers on Hundreds of cash-strapped players who accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.

According to a report from Radio Free Asia, the individual who smuggled a copy of the series into North Korea is said to have sold flash drives of the show.

According to a law enforcement source cited in the report, a high school student “secretly bought” a Squid Game-containing flash drive and watched the show with a friend. That friend, per the source, told other students. Eventually, a tip off resulted in the students being caught.

The report adds that the alleged smuggler isn’t the only one who’s been sentenced in connection with the flash drives. A student is reported to have received a life sentence, while six other people who viewed the series have been given five-year sentences of hard labor. Several teachers and school officials have also been fired, per RFA.

Per the report, the alleged smuggler has been sentenced to death by firing squad.