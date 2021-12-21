Tuesday, December 21, 2021
HomeNews
News

North Korea Bans Laughing for 11 Days During Mourning of Former Leader Kim Jong Il

By Ny MaGee
0

Kim Jong Il
Kim Jong Il (Photo by Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images)

*North Korea has banned laughing for 11 days to mark the 10th anniversary of the death of former leader  Kim Jong Il, the father of  Kim Jong Un.

He led North Korea from the 1994 death of his father Kim Il-sung, until his own death in 2011, when he was succeeded by his son. the Guardian reports North Koreans will not be able hold funeral services or even celebrate their own birthdays amid the mourning period. 

“During the mourning period, we must not drink alcohol, laugh or engage in leisure activities,” a resident of the northeastern city of Sinuiju told Radio Free Asia’s Korean Service. “In the past many people who were caught drinking or being intoxicated during the mourning period were arrested and treated as ideological criminals. They were taken away and never seen again.”

READ MORE: Man Smuggles ‘Squid Game’ Into North Korea, Sentenced to Death


“Even if your family member dies during the mourning period, you are not allowed to cry out loud and the body must be taken out after it’s over,” the resident said. “People cannot even celebrate their own birthdays if they fall within the mourning period.”

Kim Jong Il died of a heart attack on December 17, 2011.

The announcement follows the bizarre news that a man in North Korea has reportedly been sentenced to death after allegedly smuggling “Squid Game” into the country.

The series became an international smash hit after arriving on the platform in September. It has since boosted the social media profiles of the series’ stars and sparked a slew of funny memes. Per the streamer’s description, “Squid Games” centers on Hundreds of cash-strapped players who accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.

According to a report from Radio Free Asia, the individual who smuggled a copy of the series into North Korea is said to have sold flash drives of the show.

Here’s more from Complex:

According to a law enforcement source cited in the report, a high school student “secretly bought” a Squid Game-containing flash drive and watched the show with a friend. That friend, per the source, told other students. Eventually, a tip off resulted in the students being caught.

The report adds that the alleged smuggler isn’t the only one who’s been sentenced in connection with the flash drives. A student is reported to have received a life sentence, while six other people who viewed the series have been given five-year sentences of hard labor. Several teachers and school officials have also been fired, per RFA.

Per the report, the alleged smuggler has been sentenced to death by firing squad. 

Previous articleDrakeo the Ruler’s Mother to Take Legal Action Over His Death – ‘We Plan to Sue’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO