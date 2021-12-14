‘Black Panther’ Fans Call On MCU to Recast Chadwick Boseman Role

*We reported earlier that actress Letitia Wright suffered an injury while filming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in late August in Boston and had to be hospitalized. As she recovers, production on the highly anticipated “Black Panther” sequel has been shut down.

Write returns to reprise her role of Shuri alongside actors Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett.

Director Ryan Coogler was writing the script for the long-awaited sequel when he learned the sad news that the film’s star, Chadwick Boseman, had died. The beloved actor passed away last August at age 43 after a 4-year private battle with colon cancer.

The “Black Panther” sequel has also been plagued by backlash about Wright’s alleged anti-vaxxer views. With the future of the franchise seemingly in peril as far as Marvel fanatics are concerned, MCU die-hards are calling on the studio to recast Boseman’s role.

Marvel Studios has previously made clear that Chad’s role will not be recast.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously confirmed that “everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”That would mean breaking Marvel’s vow to not cast another T’Challa following the actor’s tragic death.

Meanwhile, Wright has denied the anti-vaxxer allegations and production on BP2 is slated to resume in January 2022. In the meantime, the hashtag #RecastTChalla is trending on Twitter.

“I know this is a bit of a hot take but a lot of this rumored on-set drama of Black Panther 2 might’ve been prevented if they just recast T’Challa,” wrote one Marvel fan on Twitter, as reported by New York Post.“I know people loved Chadwick Boseman, I did too, but that character had more stories to tell.”

Another commented, “All due respect to Mr. Boseman and his loved ones, but the death of an actor does not spell the end of the character he portrays. T’Challa is not Chadwick, and vice versa. Rather, Chadwick portrayed a man who strove to improve the world. Anyone can be that.”

However, some “Black Panther” fans are not down with recasting T’Challa.

“Very disrespectful to Boseman!” one Boseman fan tweeted. “He was the biggest of a few spotlights in an otherwise mediocre movie, which on the comic book scale means it was good enough to make a billion dollars. He made the character, in the movie, iconic!”

Another argued that recasting the star would be “an underestimation of the deep appeal of Chadwick Boseman on his own, let alone as this iconic, admirable character. It would be watered down by simply replacing the actor,” they added. “Grateful Disney recognizes this.”

Marvel has pushed back the release of “Wakanda Forever” to Nov. 11, 2022.