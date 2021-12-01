Wednesday, December 1, 2021
HomeNews
News

Katt Williams Receives Plea Deal For 2016 Attack, Alleged Victims React

By Ny MaGee
0

Katt Williams smiling

*Katt Williams will reportedly avoid prison for a 2016 attack on a group of women, and the alleged victims are not happy that he was not properly punished.

“We cannot ignore that this man has not only traumatized not only us. Several other people,” said Lutisha Martinez, one of the victims, as reported by WSB-TV.

“We felt very ignored throughout this entire wait,” said Salena Boston, another one of the women who claims Williams attacked her.

READ MORE: Katt Williams Says Cedric The Entertainer Stole His Material for ‘Kings of Comedy’ Show – WATCH

Katt Williams in black

“His celebrity just took us out. It made it look like we were I guess making this up,” said Lanette Washington, one of four victims who spoke to Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

Here’s more from the report:

Williams faced aggravated assault, aggravated battery, sexual battery, theft by taking and other charges after police say he attacked the women after they asked to take a picture with him outside a club in midtown Atlanta in 2016. The women said they found out the case was dismissed Monday. They say they also learned the comedian agreed to Pretrial Intervention and virtual mental health evaluations. That didn’t sit well with them.

“And for you to just slap him on the wrist and just say you want another mental health assessment. How many do you need?” Martinez said.

The women were not included in discussions about Katt’s plea deal. 

“I didn’t know anything about it. And it’s not right,“ said Jalisa Rhodes.

The victims say the justice system failed them and are planning to hit Katt with a civil suit, per the report. 

Previous articleWho’s Says Dave Chappelle’s Cancelled? – He Picked Up Grammy Despite Netflix Backlash
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO