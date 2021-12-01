Katt Williams Receives Plea Deal For 2016 Attack, Alleged Victims React

*Katt Williams will reportedly avoid prison for a 2016 attack on a group of women, and the alleged victims are not happy that he was not properly punished.

“We cannot ignore that this man has not only traumatized not only us. Several other people,” said Lutisha Martinez, one of the victims, as reported by WSB-TV.

“We felt very ignored throughout this entire wait,” said Salena Boston, another one of the women who claims Williams attacked her.

“His celebrity just took us out. It made it look like we were I guess making this up,” said Lanette Washington, one of four victims who spoke to Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

Here’s more from the report:

Williams faced aggravated assault, aggravated battery, sexual battery, theft by taking and other charges after police say he attacked the women after they asked to take a picture with him outside a club in midtown Atlanta in 2016. The women said they found out the case was dismissed Monday. They say they also learned the comedian agreed to Pretrial Intervention and virtual mental health evaluations. That didn’t sit well with them.

“And for you to just slap him on the wrist and just say you want another mental health assessment. How many do you need?” Martinez said.

The women were not included in discussions about Katt’s plea deal.

“I didn’t know anything about it. And it’s not right,“ said Jalisa Rhodes.

The victims say the justice system failed them and are planning to hit Katt with a civil suit, per the report.