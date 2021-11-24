Wednesday, November 24, 2021
HomeNews
News

Anthony Anderson Reprising Role on Law&Order Reboot

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com

*The original “Law & Order” is returning to television after more than a decade off the air, and one of its series regulars is also reprising his role on the beloved cop drama.

According to PEOPLE, Anthony Anderson, who appeared in 50 episodes during the final seasons from 2008 to 2010, is returning for the NBC show’s revival. Anderson portrayed Detective Kevin Bernard in “Law & Order,” which ended in 2010 at the end of its 20th season.

The 21st season is airing this fall, according to the outlet.

In a statement from series creator Dick Wolf and his Wolf Entertainment, the series will “will continue where the show left off in 2010, with the classic format that explores two separate, yet equally important groups: ‘the police who investigate crimes and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.’”

“There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true,” Dick Wolf said in the statement. “This is mine.”

READ MORE: Original ‘Law & Order’ to Return and Pick Up ‘Where Show Left Off’ 11 Years Ago

Law & Order logo

“Law & Order” aired from 1990 until 2010 and earned 50 Emmy nominations. The series launched several spinoffs, including the latest addition to the franchise, “Law & Order: Organized Crime” with Christopher Meloni. 

After spending 12 years playing Stabler alongside Mariska Hargitay as Oliva Benson on “Law&Order: SVU,” Meloni quit the series in 2011 and went on to star in a slew of projects, including HBO’s “True Blood,” the slave series “Underground,” which aired on WGN and SyFy’s “Happy.” 

Meloni’s big comeback as Stabler on “Organized Crime” (OC) was only made possible after Dick Wolf piqued the actor’s interest with how he would approach the series.

“I mean this exactly how I’m saying it: I never once thought about it or looked backward,” Meloni said of revisiting Elliot Stabler during NBC’s panel at the TCA summer press tour. 

“I think I had done a great run, 12 years. Enjoyed most of it, was ready to move on. Was more than pleased with all of the adventures, all of the different projects I got to do, all of the travel I got to do, all the different characters I got to inhabit. I couldn’t have asked for a better,” he told EURweb’s Ny MaGee.

“I think to Dick’s credit, he — I  don’t know — maybe he sensed I wasn’t as interested in revisiting how, you know, the “SVU” tells a story, which is great, and they do it so wonderfully. So, when he pitched this more serialized expression of his latest idea of a “Law & Order” show, the “OC,” I really thought it was kind of a stroke of genius,” Meloni explained. 

Previous articleVIDEO: Ahmaud Arbery’s Parents React to Verdict, Dad’s ‘Whoo!’ Gets Him Tossed from Courtroom
Next articleHalle Berry Talks Directorial Debut and How She Met Van Hunt During Quarantine | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO