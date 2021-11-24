Anthony Anderson Reprising Role on Law&Order Reboot

*The original “Law & Order” is returning to television after more than a decade off the air, and one of its series regulars is also reprising his role on the beloved cop drama.

According to PEOPLE, Anthony Anderson, who appeared in 50 episodes during the final seasons from 2008 to 2010, is returning for the NBC show’s revival. Anderson portrayed Detective Kevin Bernard in “Law & Order,” which ended in 2010 at the end of its 20th season.

The 21st season is airing this fall, according to the outlet.

In a statement from series creator Dick Wolf and his Wolf Entertainment, the series will “will continue where the show left off in 2010, with the classic format that explores two separate, yet equally important groups: ‘the police who investigate crimes and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.’”

“There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true,” Dick Wolf said in the statement. “This is mine.”

“Law & Order” aired from 1990 until 2010 and earned 50 Emmy nominations. The series launched several spinoffs, including the latest addition to the franchise, “Law & Order: Organized Crime” with Christopher Meloni.

After spending 12 years playing Stabler alongside Mariska Hargitay as Oliva Benson on “Law&Order: SVU,” Meloni quit the series in 2011 and went on to star in a slew of projects, including HBO’s “True Blood,” the slave series “Underground,” which aired on WGN and SyFy’s “Happy.”

Meloni’s big comeback as Stabler on “Organized Crime” (OC) was only made possible after Dick Wolf piqued the actor’s interest with how he would approach the series.

“I mean this exactly how I’m saying it: I never once thought about it or looked backward,” Meloni said of revisiting Elliot Stabler during NBC’s panel at the TCA summer press tour.

“I think I had done a great run, 12 years. Enjoyed most of it, was ready to move on. Was more than pleased with all of the adventures, all of the different projects I got to do, all of the travel I got to do, all the different characters I got to inhabit. I couldn’t have asked for a better,” he told EURweb’s Ny MaGee.

“I think to Dick’s credit, he — I don’t know — maybe he sensed I wasn’t as interested in revisiting how, you know, the “SVU” tells a story, which is great, and they do it so wonderfully. So, when he pitched this more serialized expression of his latest idea of a “Law & Order” show, the “OC,” I really thought it was kind of a stroke of genius,” Meloni explained.