Halle Berry To Become Ambassador of American Black Film Fest

By EurWebWriter
EURweb.com

*Actress Halle Berry has been chosen as the ambassador for the 25th Annual American Black Film Festival, slate to run from Now through November 28.

The Oscar-winner has been a vital support of ABFF for the better part of 25 years and even attended the first festival, so says ABFF president and CEO President Jeff Friday.

She also won the very first ABFF rising star award in 1997.

Her directorial debut. “Bruised,” had its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this year and is set for a worldwide release Nov. 24 on Netflix.

“I definitely feel like there’s a turning point,” Berry told Variety. “I’m more encouraged that as women, we are feeling confident enough to tell our stories. And there is a place for us to tell our stories. For so long, our experiences have been told narratively through the guise of men.”

Berry’s duties as ambassador include being active at several ABFF events and programs throughout the festival discussions in the ABFF’s talk series where she will discuss her career in the film industry, diversity in the industry and her future.

Over 100 films will be screened at the American Black Film Festival and will be free to watch worldwide by way of the ABFF Play streaming platform. It will be the second year that ABFF will go virtual due to COVID.

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

