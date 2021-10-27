Wednesday, October 27, 2021
HomeNews
News

Cast for ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 14 Revealed

By Ny MaGee
0

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 15
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Pictured: Marlo Hampton — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

*The cast lineup for season 14 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta has finally been revealed, and fans will be pleased that some familiar faces are returning. 

As reported by Variety, longtime “friend” of the show Marlo Hampton is now an official full-time cast member. Shereé Whitfield is also marking her return after leaving the show in season 10. She joins series stars Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora, along with newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross. Sanya is a Jamaican-American track and field star,  and four-time Olympic Gold medalist.

Longtime ‘Housewifes’ Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams previously announced their exit from the hit Bravo series. 

READ MORE: Porsha Williams’ Family Has Questions About Her Engagement in Trailer for New Show [WATCH]

Bailey issued a statement on Sept. 27, thanking her co-stars “for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories!”

“I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures,” Bailey continued. “Most importantly, THANK YOU to my fans! I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support. Without the fans, none of this would be possible. I love and appreciate all of you. It’s time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you. See you guys soon!”

Williams issued a statement three days later in which she thanked her supporters and the Bravo family. 

“You’ve made the past decade a truly special one. One where I’ve dealt with unbelievable highs and unbelievable lows, and I can honestly say I would not have made it through some of them without the unconditional love and support I have gotten from all of you,” she wrote. 

Williams has moved on with her own limited spinoff series “Porsha’s Family Matters” that premieres next month on Bravo.

Bailey can next be seen in “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which is slated to premiere later this year on Peacock. 

Previous articlePotential Jurors for Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial Know the Killers or Are Scared
Next articleWesley Snipes, Tiffany Haddish to Produce and Star In ‘Back On the Strip’ Comedy Film
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO