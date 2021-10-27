Cast for ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 14 Revealed

*The cast lineup for season 14 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” has finally been revealed, and fans will be pleased that some familiar faces are returning.

As reported by Variety, longtime “friend” of the show Marlo Hampton is now an official full-time cast member. Shereé Whitfield is also marking her return after leaving the show in season 10. She joins series stars Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora, along with newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross. Sanya is a Jamaican-American track and field star, and four-time Olympic Gold medalist.

Longtime ‘Housewifes’ Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams previously announced their exit from the hit Bravo series.

READ MORE: Porsha Williams’ Family Has Questions About Her Engagement in Trailer for New Show [WATCH]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Real Housewives of Atlanta (@bravorhoa)

Bailey issued a statement on Sept. 27, thanking her co-stars “for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories!”

“I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures,” Bailey continued. “Most importantly, THANK YOU to my fans! I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support. Without the fans, none of this would be possible. I love and appreciate all of you. It’s time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you. See you guys soon!”

Williams issued a statement three days later in which she thanked her supporters and the Bravo family.

“You’ve made the past decade a truly special one. One where I’ve dealt with unbelievable highs and unbelievable lows, and I can honestly say I would not have made it through some of them without the unconditional love and support I have gotten from all of you,” she wrote.

Williams has moved on with her own limited spinoff series “Porsha’s Family Matters” that premieres next month on Bravo.

Bailey can next be seen in “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which is slated to premiere later this year on Peacock.