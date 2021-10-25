Snoop Dogg’s Celebrity Pals Mourn Death of His Mother at Age 70

*Snoop Dogg shared the heartbreaking news on Sunday that his mother, Beverly Tate, died at the age of 70.

As has been reported by EURweb and other outlets, Tate had been hospitalized earlier this year for undisclosed reasons — Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., had asked his fans send good vibes while his mother was in the hospital. He later made an update, letting people know she was “still fighting” and had opened her eyes.

On Sunday, Snoop shared several photos of mother, including one of them together along with the caption: “Mama thank u for having me 🙏🏾🌹,” and, “Til. We. Meet. Again🙏🏾🌹 #TWMA,” the rapper captioned the post.

“Thank u god for giving me an angel 🕊 for a mother 💖🙏🏽🌹💝 TWMA,” he wrote alongside another photo of Tate.

Several of the rapper’s celebrity pals shared their condolences in the comments to his posts, including Heidi Klum, Busta Rhymes, Cardi B, Taraji P. Henson, and LL Cool J.

“I’m so sorry Uso. All our Johnson love and mana sent you and your family’s way,” Dwayne Johnson wrote.

Martha Stewart also added, “Poor mother! I am so sorry that you have suffered such a grievous loss snoop. May she Rest In Peace.”

Bow Wow commented, “Love you unc! Stay strong! 👼 🕊 god bless the family! #love”.

Cardi B added, “Sorry uncle snoop .Love and peace to your family.”

Deon Cole wrote, “It’s unreal. My condolences my brother.”

Paris Hilton said, “I am am so sorry bro💔🥺 Sending you so much love😔”

Actor Clifton Powell, commented, “Prayers going up for you and yr family my brother.”

Tate’s cause of death is not currently known.

In May, Snoop asked fans to pray for his mother on social media amid her ailing health. At the time, he did not disclose details about her condition.

The rapper has been open about his mother’s influence on him. Last February, Snoop said Tate convinced him to apologize to Gayle King after he slammed her interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie following the death of Kobe Bryant.

“My mother raised me in church and she raised me to respect women,” Snoop said. “It was certain things she said to me that took me back to being a little kid. And when your mama can make you feel like a kid, that’s when you gotta get right.”

On Sunday, Snoop shared a video of himself listening to music in a darkened room, which he captioned with a single broken heart emoji.