Cynthia Bailey Sparred with ‘Housewives’ on Spin-off Series ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’

*Cynthia Bailey is speaking out about clashing with three different women on the “Housewives” spinoff titled “Ultimate Girls Trip”.

Bravo recently dropped the official trailer for the “Real Housewives” spin-off starring “Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” OG Kyle Richards, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” castmates and sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, and “Real Housewives of New York City” icons Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer.

The women filmed their holiday adventure in Turks and Caicos this spring. The trailer reveals that Ramona and Kenya didn’t hit it off during the getaway, and now Baily has revealed that there was one cast member in particular that left her feeling “disrespected.”

“There were a couple of different situations,” the former RHOA star told Page Six. “And one situation, it was just a matter of me feeling just a little disappointed in one of the ladies on the trip and hurt and, actually, disrespected.”

Bailey did not disclose the name of the cast member but she is seen sparring with Kenya Moore and Kyle Richards in a trailer for the series.

Bailey confirmed that one of the women she feuded with was Ramona Singer.

“Honestly, I think everybody kind of had a moment with Ramona,” she shared. “Oddly enough, Ramona is the one that once I said what I said to her, we kind of moved on.”

“I don’t want to say she doesn’t know better, but she just shoots kind of off-the-cuff, crazy, and things land the wrong way,” Bailey further explained. “It’s almost like there’s no sensitivity chip there and after about, you know, a couple of times of going back and forth with her, I was, like, OK, this is just the Ramona coaster, so I’m not going to take this personal.”

Bailey recently announced that she is exiting “RHOA” after 11 seasons on the show.

“After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta,” she wrote on an Instagram post.

She added: “Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can’t wait to see what we do next! Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories! I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures. Most importantly, THANK YOU to my fans! I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support. Without the fans, none of this would be possible. I love and appreciate all of you.”

Bailey joined “RHOA” in 2010 in its third season as a friend of NeNe Leakes. The show featured her relationship and eventual split from ex-husband Peter Thomas.

The first three episodes of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” will premiere on Peacock on Nov. 18.