Thursday, October 14, 2021
Letitia Wright Denies Spreading Anti-Vaxx Views On Set Of ‘Black Panther 2’

By Ny MaGee
Letitia Wright
Letitia Wright (in ‘Black Panther’)

*”Black Panther” star Letitia Wright has responded to a report claiming she is spreading anti-vaccination views on the set of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

Wright previously came under fire for the anti-vax postings she made last year on social media. Those comments led to her staff quitting. She also deleted all of her accounts following a wave of backlash.

THR reported that she is sharing similar views on the set of the “Black Panther” sequel. Wright returned to Instagram Tuesday and denied spreading anti-vaccination views while filming. Check out her post below.

Her message reads:

It saddens me to have to address the reports published by The Hollywood Reporter on October 6th 2021. The report spoke about my conduct on the set of black Panther 2. I honestly assert that this was completely untrue. Anyone who knows me or has worked with me, knows that I work incredibly hard at my craft & my main focus is always to do work that’s impactful and inspiring. That has been & will continue to be my only focus. I will continue to hold onto Gods hands, and onto the scripture of Isaiah 54:17. I continue to focus on my healing. Thank you for your prayers. And I continue to pray for Gods love, peace & joy for you all.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will star Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman and Winston Duke. Ryan Coogler, who directed the first film, is helming of the sequel.

The film is set for release on July 8, 2022.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

