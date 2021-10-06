Wednesday, October 6, 2021
George Floyd Family Press Conference and Reception in Los Angeles on Friday (Oct. 8)

By Fisher Jack
Selwyn Jones- Gettyimages -1223464124-594x594
George Floyds uncle Selwyn Jones speaks to the media outside the Public Safety Facility on June 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota before former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will be charged in the death of Floyd George. (Photo: Getty Images)

*Selwyn Jones, the Uncle of George Floyd, Terrence Crutcher the brother of George Floyd and a dozen other Floyd family members will launch the kickoff of a “Nationwide Thank You Tour” starting in Los Angeles.

Jones and his family want to personally thank the millions of supporters worldwide for his family and him during their time of grief, who braved a pandemic, weather conditions, political conditions and their own hardship to loudly and clearly cry uniformly “JUSTICE FOR GEORGE”!!! Their voices were heard and Selwyn and the George Floyd Family want to say loud and clearly…Thank you!

karen-bass-june-2020-getty
Karen Bass

Jones will also announce his and members of his family’s unwavering support for Congressmember Karen Bass and their endorsement of her for Los Angeles Mayor.

Bass is the author of the  George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021  which passed the House but is  stalled in the US Senate…

Jones will also announce the creation of the Nonprofit organization named “A Soulful Heart Memorizing George Floyd, Inc.” and its mission at the Press Conference. It’s first initiative will be announced.

Finally, please be aware plans to come to other cities, including New York, Atlanta and Dallas/Forth Worth, Chicago are being finalized.

Sponsored by the Family of George Floyd.

Date: Friday October 8, 2021
Time: 1 pm   press conference
Reception: 2 pm to 4 pm
Location: Community Build Leimert Park
4305 Degnan Blvd  Los Angeles CA

Fisher Jack

