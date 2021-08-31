Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Steph Curry Has Reportedly Chosen Sides in Parents’ Divorce

By Ny MaGee
Getty

*Steph Curry has allegedly chosen sides in his parents’ messy divorce. 

We previously reported… Dell Curry says his estranged wife Sonya, cheated on him with Steven Johnson, a former NFLer. Dell also claims Sonya lied about the affair.

Sonya, Dell says in the legal docs, “began her extramarital affair with Mr. Johnson during the marriage and prior to the date of separation, and she lied to [Dell] each time she cheated on him.”

On top of that, the docs also state that Sonya is actually living with Johnson in Tennessee and because of that, she should not be entitled to alimony.

READ MORE: Steph Curry’s Parents to Divorce After Trial Separation

Sonya and Dell Curry1 - GettyImages-920089098
Sonya and Dell Curry – GettyImages

Sonya, 55, via responding paperwork, claims she is NOT living with Johnson. She’s currently living by herself in the Volunteer State because Dell will not allow her to live at their home.

As far as her dating status, Sonya does admit that she is in a relationship, but denied cheating on Dell, saying the relationship began “months after” she and Dell agreed to legally separate in March 2020.

Soyna is also pointing the cheat finger at Dell, 57, who she claims cheated on her during the marriage; and that he hooked up with different women, and family and close friends knew about it.

MTO News is now reporting that Steph has chosen his mother’s side in the divorce.

A family friend of the Warriors star explained, “[Steph] has a special relationship with his mother, and so he’s supporting her.”

The insider added, “[Steph’s] relationship with his father is strained after this. He’s disappointed that [Dell] would put all their family business out there, and he doesn’t believe the accusations against his mother.”

Sonya filed for divorce on June 14.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

