Angela Yee & iHeartMedia NY Host 3rd Annual Angela Yee Day Event in Brooklyn!

*(New York, NY) – This past Saturday 08-29-31), Angela Yee – award-winning media personality and co-host of “The Breakfast Club,” the most-listened-to hip hop morning show in America – hosted the 3rd annual Angela Yee Day event in partnership with iHeartMedia New York.

Officially designated as Angela Yee Day by the New York City mayor in 2018, August 28th serves as a celebration of Yee’s Caribbean roots and the local Brooklyn community she was raised in.

The free, outdoor community event was hosted at Restoration Plaza in Brooklyn, New York with sounds by DJ Suave and DJ Norie as well as electric live performances from hip-hop and Caribbean artists Adrian Marcel, Alison Hinds, Erick the Architect, HoodCelebrityy, Motto, Naomi Cowan, Noah Powa, Romain Virgo, Shaneil Muir and Young Devyn.

The fun-filled day also included games, free haircuts from Mimi’s Braids, an on stage Braid Battle, a U.S. Army career booth, and giveaways from Miss Jessie’s, Supreme Hair, The Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop & Rap and more.

Event sponsors included Chick-fil-A Tristate, Drink Fresh Juice, I Will Graduate Youth Development Program, Personal Touch CDPAP and VP Records.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: MSNBC’s Shaquille Brewster Accosted by Crazy White Man During Hurricane Ida Live Shot (Watch)

About Angela Yee

Award-winning media personality Angela Yee currently co-hosts Power 105.1’s nationally syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club” as well as her own popular podcast, “Angela Yee’s Lip Service.” Most importantly, giving back to the community and providing access to culture, nutrition, financial literacy and education remains the core of all her philanthropic and entrepreneurial endeavors. Yee co-owns the Juices For Life juice bar in Brooklyn, New York, has a line of organic pressed juices called Drink Fresh Juice that is distributed in numerous grocers including Whole Foods, runs a nonprofit literacy initiative with WellRead, and recently co-founded Coffee Uplifts People (CUP) – a majority Black-owned coffee company with a brick and mortar location in Brooklyn, New York. With a two-decade media career and her finger on the pulse of hip-hop, culture and business, Angela Yee is indeed a multi-hyphenate in every sense.

About iHeartMedia New York

iHeartMedia New York owns and operates WAXQ, WHTZ, WKTU, WLTW, WWPR, WWRL, WOR and iHeartRadio Broadway, and is part of iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech and includes three business segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

source: thisisdope.net