Woman Who Executed Delia Johnson on Brooklyn Sidewalk Was ‘Family Friend’

*The family of the Brooklyn mother who was killed by a female shooter in a heinous act that was caught-on-video says the murderer was a family friend.

As previously reported, an NYC surveillance video shows the disturbing footage of the victim being executed on a crowded street in Crown Heights. A woman quickly approached the victim, identified as Delia Johnson, and then shot her in the back of the head and again in her leg as she collapsed. The shooter quickly ran for cover and left the scene in a white SUV.

Police believe the murder was premeditated, as an unreleased extended video shows the suspect hanging around the area long before the shooting and her being handed something by a male behind her back before Delia’s slaying.

READ MORE: Woman (Delia Johnson) Executed on Crowded NYC Street After Attending Friend’s Funeral | VIDEO

GoFundMe For Slain Brooklyn Mom, Delia Johnson https://t.co/gMCf2M4CeN — D coke (@718sCoke) August 6, 2021

“She was at a funeral earlier in the evening for an old neighborhood friend to pay her respects, and then this happened,” said Delia’s brother, Mathis Johnson, as reported by New York Post. “It was horrible. That lady executed my sister.”

The victim was lured to her death with a phone call, the family says.

“She was on the block with us, she got a phone call, and when she got the phone call, she said, ‘I’ll be right back,’ ” longtime pal Shawn Johnson recalled.

“Twenty minutes later, somebody called me and told me she got shot,” he said. “I told him he was lying. I was just standing here with her.”

One of the victim’s younger sisters, Hadijah Pendley, called the suspect “a family friend who came to our family events, celebrations, holidays — whatever you want to call it, she came.”

Another sister, Khadyah Barry, said, “I know in my heart that somebody called her and knew what it was and set my sister up.

“Nobody can tell me otherwise,” she said.

“My sister didn’t deserve that at all,” she added.

The victim’s mother Delia Barry just wants “to know what happened.

“Why did you slaughter her like that?” she said.

“I just want to know why. What could she have done to you that you couldn’t come and knock on my door and tell me? I would have straightened it out for both of you all,” the mother said.

“You are hurting families. I’m in so much pain, I don’t know what to do.

“She was my baby. … This person that shot my daughter, may God have mercy on your family, because we put curses on ourselves when we do things.”