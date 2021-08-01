Sunday, August 1, 2021
HomeEvents
Events

Those Official Portraits of the Obamas Are Going on A 5-City Tour

By EurWebWriter
0

Obamas Official Portraits (Getty)
Obamas Official Portraits (Getty)

*Former president and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama will be going on a five museum tour this summer. Painted by Kehine Wiley and Amy Sherald, respectively, the tour will first stop at the Art Institute of Chicago until mid-August.

Then the portraits will travel to Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Houston. The tour will last through May 2022. Educational workshops, audio-visual media and curated presentations will included along with the Obama portraits to enhance the viewing experience.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Doubles Down on ‘No White Journos’ Clause | VIDEO

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kehinde Wiley (@kehindewiley)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by A M Y S H E R A L D (@asherald)

“As we reflect on our past, we are accountable for our museum’s legacy of white privilege and exclusion, not only in the representation of artists of color in our collection but also of those in our community who have historically felt unwelcome in our spaces,”  Art Institute of Chicago’s president James Rondeau said in a statement last year. “That legacy is antithetical to the museum we aspire to be. We have been investing resources, and will extend those commitments, to create meaningful change.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bisa Butler (@bisabutler)

In related news, as reported by Madamenoire, the Art Institute of Chicago is also opening their doors to another Black artist, Bisa Butler for her “Bisa Butler: Portraits” showing. From now until September 6, Butler’s collection of portrait quilts will be displayed in her first-ever  solo museum exhibit.   Her exhibit will include 20  portrait quilts that “capture personal and historical narratives of Black life.”

Previous articleChicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Doubles Down on ‘No White Journos’ Clause | VIDEO
Next articleSome Locals Are Trying to Boycott Nelly Performance in Idaho – ‘He is glorifying the Pimp lifestyle’
EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO