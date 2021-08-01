Those Official Portraits of the Obamas Are Going on A 5-City Tour

*Former president and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama will be going on a five museum tour this summer. Painted by Kehine Wiley and Amy Sherald, respectively, the tour will first stop at the Art Institute of Chicago until mid-August.

Then the portraits will travel to Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Houston. The tour will last through May 2022. Educational workshops, audio-visual media and curated presentations will included along with the Obama portraits to enhance the viewing experience.

“As we reflect on our past, we are accountable for our museum’s legacy of white privilege and exclusion, not only in the representation of artists of color in our collection but also of those in our community who have historically felt unwelcome in our spaces,” Art Institute of Chicago’s president James Rondeau said in a statement last year. “That legacy is antithetical to the museum we aspire to be. We have been investing resources, and will extend those commitments, to create meaningful change.

In related news, as reported by Madamenoire, the Art Institute of Chicago is also opening their doors to another Black artist, Bisa Butler for her “Bisa Butler: Portraits” showing. From now until September 6, Butler’s collection of portrait quilts will be displayed in her first-ever solo museum exhibit. Her exhibit will include 20 portrait quilts that “capture personal and historical narratives of Black life.”