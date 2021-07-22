Reps. Bass, Carson, Omar, Tlaib Introduce ‘Muslim American Heritage Month’ Resolution

*WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) led introduction of a resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives to recognize July as Muslim American Heritage Month, honoring their contributions throughout our country’s history. The legislation was introduced after a constituent and local Los Angeles community organizer raised the idea of such a designation. Following introduction, the primary authors joined in issuing statements in support of the resolution.

“I’m proud to join my House colleagues in introducing this legislation to acknowledge and appreciate the numerous contributions and achievements of Muslim Americans – both throughout history and today,” said Rep Bass. “We must also recognize and address the persistent discrimination and bigotry Muslim Americans have faced and continue to face in this country. This July, and all year long, we commit ourselves to combating prejudice and doing all we can to support Muslim American communities in California and across our nation.

“As a proud Muslim-American Member of Congress, I am pleased to join my colleagues in introducing this resolution,” said Rep. André Carson (IN-07). “Muslim-Americans have played a major role in shaping our nation for centuries. This legacy is something we should celebrate and share. Designating July as Muslim-American Heritage Month is a wonderful opportunity to honor the trailblazers who came before us, thank the Muslim-Americans currently making history, and inspire the upcoming generations who will help lead our country into the future.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Former CA State Official (Judith Blackwell) Charges State Treasurer (Fiona Ma) With Sexual Harassment

“Muslim Americans are an integral part of our nation’s fabric,” said Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05). “As we continue to see an uptick in anti-Muslim hate, it is important we recognize the resiliency and accomplishments of Muslim Americans with a formal resolution. This resolution will provide an opportunity to foster religious tolerance nationwide and combat misinformation directed at the Muslim community.

“This resolution recognizes what millions of Muslim Americans like myself already know in our hearts – that we belong here and are a key part of what makes America,” said Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI-13). “The love and guidance we find in faith gives us the strength to push to make our country and our world a better place for all of us. Now more than ever it is important for Congress to recognize and honor the achievements, contributions and sacrifices of Muslim Americans in the face of rising anti-Muslim hate.”

The full text of the newly introduced resolution can be read here.

Original co-sponsors of H.Res. 541 include Congressman Carson, Congresswoman Omar, Congresswoman Tlaib, Congresswoman Gwen Moore (WI-04), Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton (DC-AL), Congressman Juan Vargas (CA-51), Congresswoman Nikema Williams (GA-05), Congressman Jamie Raskin (MD-08), Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (MI-12), Congressman Ro Khanna (CA-17), Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. (NJ-09), Congressman Mondaire Jones (NY-17), Congressman Earl Blumenauer (OR-03), Congressman Mark Pocan (WI-02), Congressman Raúl Grijalva (AZ-03), Congresswoman Judy Chu (CA-27), Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence (MI-14), Congresswoman Marie Newman (IL-03), Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12), Congressman Gregory Meeks (NY05), Congresswoman Betty McCollum (MN-04), and Congresswoman Barbara Lee (CA-13).

source: office of Karen Bass