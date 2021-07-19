Monday, July 19, 2021
‘The Talk’ Replaces Sharon Osbourne with Actor Jerry O’Connell, First Male Co-Host [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
the talk

*”The Talk” has tapped actor Jerry O’Connell as the first male permanent co-host to take over the seat vacated by Sharon Osbourne

Osbourne was reportedly booted from the daytime talk show following a racially charged debate with co-host Sheryl Underwood.

Underwood made the announcement on Wednesday’s episode before O’Connell appeared on stage and gave flowers to Underwood and co-hosts, Elaine Welteroth and Amanda Kloots.

“You ladies have been so welcoming to me,” he told the hosts Wednesday. “I mean, I came here as a guest months ago, and just from the moment I walked in, you’re just gracious, you’re kind, you’re fun, and it worked.”

READ MORE: Sheryl Underwood Admits She Suffered From PTSD After Sharon Osbourne Fallout [VIDEO]

EURweb.com
Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood – Twitter

Producers of the show also made a statement about the Hollywood veteran joining the show.

“We loved his infectious enthusiasm, humor, openness and insights as a guest co-host and look forward to him now bringing those dynamic qualities to the show every day,” executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews said.

Back in March, Osbourne clapped back at claims by current and former colleagues that she’s a vile racist. She was accused of calling Julie Chen “slanty eyes” and referred to lesbian actress Sara Gilbert as a “p—y licker”.

Speaking to Daily Mail and ET, Osbourne called the accusations “crap.”

Osbourne said she was targeted out of  “revenge,” by bitter people who are “coming out with stupid, childish comments.” She added, “It’s all crap… It’s got no real foundation. Allegations of calling a Chinese lady a wonton, it’s like — is that all you’ve got? It’s like really?”

She added, “Everyone’s got an opinion or a story like a wonton story. It’s like f**k off with your f**king wonton story. F**k off!”

She said, “all these little people who want to come out with a story about [Piers] or me from the ’70s or ’80s or whatever, it’s like f**k you all,” she said. “I couldn’t care less. And I’m not going to defend myself. It’s like, oh shut up. I’m too bloody busy.”

Prior to exiting the show, Osbourne suspected she would be booted.

“I kind of think they’re going use me as a sacrificial lamb and fire me,” she said. “It’s fine. It hasn’t happened yet but I’m sure it will…. So be it. I’m a big girl.”

Watch:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

- Advertisement -

