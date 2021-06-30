Turnaround! UNC-Chapel Hill Trustees Vote Tenure for Hannah-Jones

*(Via Journal-isms) – “UNC-Chapel Hill trustees voted to approve tenure for distinguished journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones at a meeting Wednesday afternoon, bringing a resolution to the national controversy that has ensued over her hire,” Kate Murphy and Martha Quillin reported for the News & Observer in Raleigh, N.C.

“Hannah-Jones, who is a Black woman, is to join the UNC-CH faculty Thursday as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media. However, she and her legal team had said she would not begin the job without tenure.

“The Board of Trustees had not previously offered Hannah-Jones tenure for the position, which other Knight chairs at UNC-CH have received. The board voted to do so at Wednesday’s meeting, which was triggered by UNC-CH Student Body President Lamar Richards making an official petition for a special meeting on this issue.

“Richards is one of two Black trustees on the board that’s making this decision. Ten of the 13 trustees are white men. . . .”

In the video above, demonstrators are removed from a closed session meeting of the UNC-Chapel Hill trustees Wednesday as they prepared to discuss and vote on tenure for Nikole Hannah-Jones.

