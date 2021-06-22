Patrisse Cullors Allegedly Failed to Inform IRS About $175K Donations to ‘Dignity & Power Now’

*Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors resigned from her role as executive director of the foundation last month. The move came amid criticism that she used funds from the organization to buy several multi-million dollar homes.

Now she’s catching heat once more for allegedly failing to inform the IRS about the nearly $200K in donations that her Dignity and Power Now organization received. Cullors launched the company back in 2013 to assist black and minority inmates, as reported by thejasminebrand.com.

READ MORE: Patrisse Cullors: BLM Co-founder Explains WHY She’s Leaving Org Amid Controversy / WATCH

Here’s more from the outlet:

Cullors is being accused of not telling the IRS about at least $175,000 it received via donations. NY Post reports that the organization brought in at least $225,000 in 2016, but claimed to the IRS it didn’t make more than $50,000. The Resnick Foundation gave Dignity & Power Now $100,000 in January 2016. The donation is also on Resnick’s 2015 federal taxes. In addition, the California Initiative gave Dignity & Power Now $125,000 (one donation for $100,000 and another for $25,000) in 2016, according to public records obtained by the publication.

Dignity and Power Now also reportedly failed to disclose the donations to the California Attorney General.

The AG’s office said in an email statement: “Dignity and Power Now registered with the Registry of Charitable Trusts in 2017, informing the registry that they first received funds in July of 2017.”

Conservative watchdog group National Legal and Policy Center has called for an audit from the IRS and AG, according to the report.

“The obvious question is what happened to the money. Given these circumstances, we believe that an audit is in order,” said NLPC Chairman Peter Flaherty. “Dignity and Power Now purports to speak in the name of the disadvantaged. The IRS must ensure that no one is taking advantage.”

Cullors has not publicly responded to these latest allegations.