Text Messages Show Hunter Biden Called His White Lawyer the N-word

*President Joe Biden’s son Hunter repeatedly called his white attorney the N-word in a series of texts in 2018 and 2019.

The newly unearthed messages were reportedly lifted from Hunter’s abandoned laptop and first reported by Daily Mail.com. Per New York Post, in an exchange on Dec. 13, 2018, Hunter asked Chicago-based corporate attorney George Mesires, who is white, “How much money do I owe you” before adding “Becaause [sic] n—a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates”

“That made me snarf my coffee,” replied Mesires.

“I just made that phrase up, by the way,” Hunter responded, adding, “I should have [h]ad your lineage.”

“Apparently you do,” answered Mesires, before Hunter responded: “That’s what I’m saying ni …”

In a second message between the pair a month later, Hunter asks the attorney, “Where do you find unconditional love then George,” to which Mesires replied: “God loves unconditionally. Beau loves you unconditionally. Children are too young to understand what it means. But you will show them.”

“There are ideals of unconditional love that serve as proxies,” Mesires continued. “I don’t have many. You. God.”

“OMG n—a,” Hunter responded, “did you just a fictional character from the imagination of the collective frightened and my dead brothers unconditional love is what I should rely on and my kids aren’t children George.”

“My parents was conditioned,” Mesires answered.

“My penis’ as of late has been unconditional,” Hunter continued.

“That’s why we are searching,” the lawyer said.

“For my penis,” replied Hunter.

“And we will always be searching,” Mesires added.

“Its [sic] big penis George,” Hunter answered before adding, “They always find it” and “I only love you because you’re black.”

“It’s so annoying when you interject with frivolity,” said Mesires, to which Hunter answered, “True dat n—a”.

According to the report, Hunter kept a meme on his laptop showing his father and Barack Obama, and the text on the image read: “Obama: Gonna miss you, man. Joe: Can I say it? Just this once? Obama: *sigh* go ahead. Joe: You my n***a, Barack”.

As noted by the NY Post, Joe ‘Jim Crow’ Biden also has a long history of exposing his racist nature.

In 2006, he told a voter that “You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent”. When Obama was a candidate for the 2008 Democratic presidential nomination, Biden described him as “the first sort of mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean.”

Last year, Biden appeared on the “Breakfast Club” and said, “if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”