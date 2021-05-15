*In the midst of this pandemic, it’s refreshing to hear new music that gives hope for the future.

Such a song is “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” which features the lead vocals of United Kingdom legend of soul Beverley Knight, backed by the London Community Gospel Choir. Produced by Mark Knight, one of the UK’s top music producers and DJs.

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” is the first single from the upcoming album, “Untold Business,” set for release on June 11. The pulsating single is a “get-up-out-your-seat-dance” tune, which Beverley Knight electrifyingly belts out with her big, booming, soaring, and ultra-soulful voice.

The London Community Gospel Choir is in lockstep with the diva, pushing her to let it all hang out vocally, which she does.

“I feel that musicians and producers have a responsibility to provide the soundtrack to people’s lives, and with this glimmer of hope on the horizon, I want this song to be a moment of positivity for the future,” producer Mark Knight says..

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: P.D. Blackmon’s ‘ZeaZoo & the Land of Boo’ Generates More Urban Fairy-tales for Young Readers This Summer