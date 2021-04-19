Monday, April 19, 2021
Florida Nurse Could Get 5 Years for Threatening to Kill VP Kamala Harris

By Fisher Jack
Niviane Petit Phelps
*A nurse is facing a five-year prison sentence after she recorded several videos claiming she wanted to kill Vice President Kamala Harris.

The videos by 39-year-old Niviane Petit Phelps were sent to her husband who is currently serving time in prison and revealed the anger she felt about the 2020 Presidential Election. A complaint filed by the Secret Service said that Phelps went to local gun ranges to practice and she applied for a concealed weapons permit in preparation to harm the Vice President. The content of her videos also revealed that she was bothered that Harris wasn’t “actually Black” due to her South Asian and Jamaican heritage.

Phelps worked as a nurse at the Jackson Memorial Hospital and she was detained on Thursday by a Miami federal judge magistrate, which revealed her charges. According to Yahoo! News, Phelps sent her husband five videos and two photos claiming that Kamala Harris will die and she will pick the day of her death back in February.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Chris Cuomo Says Police Reform Won’t Happen Until White Kids ‘Start Getting Killed’ [WATCH]

