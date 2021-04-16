<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Another awesome action-thriller is coming your way as Ruby Rose (“Batwoman”) shares the screen with Hollywood royalty, Morgan Freeman, in their new crime thriller film “Vanquish,” where Rose plays a mother named Victoria who is forced by retired cop Damon, played by Freeman, to carry out his orders as he holds her daughter hostage, despite trying to put her dark past as a Russian drug courier behind her.

EURweb correspondent Ty Cole spoke to Rose this week about her experience working with Freeman and what makes her a “badass.”

On working with Morgan Freeman: “Morgan Freeman is one of the best actors of all time when it comes to film and he’s someone that I look up to. I hold him at the highest level. He really made an effort to make sure we could find a spot outside, sit six feet apart, chew the fat and go through the script. It really helped when we were in the scenes. We got to lose ourselves entirely – working with someone like that is truly a gift.”

On what makes her a badass: “It comes from life. Really living life and what it throws at you. The good and the bad, there’s nothing that I would change from my life or from my upbringing, regardless of how tumultuous it may have felt at the time, they’re all things that helped me grow into the person I want to be.”

While it may have seemed odd to see the unlikely pairing of Rose and Freeman on paper, “Vanquish” proves that unlikely pairings are the perfect formula. The film will be available in select theaters April 16th and on Apple TV, everywhere you rent movies on April 20th, and available on Blu-Ray and DVD on April 27th!