Saturday, April 10, 2021
Home ** FEATURED STORY **
** FEATURED STORY **

Veteran Actress Margaret Avery Talks Longevity, Sustainability and Remembers Cicely Tyson / WATCH

By Tifarah Dixon
0

*Appearing on “Laugh-In” (1967), “Which Way Is Up?” (1977), “The Color Purple” (1985), “Heatwave” (1990), “Being Mary Jane” (2013) and other productions, Margaret Avery‘s incredible career spans over 50 years!

This is not only a testament to her hard work and talent; but is also a sign of her perseverance and work-ethic. Find out how the industry has changed over time and what EVERY aspiring actor needs to know to establish their career.

EUR correspondent Tifarah Dixon sits down with Avery as she talks career choices, fond memories on set and Cicely Tyson. Avery also offers priceless tips for aspiring actors in the full interview above.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Survey Says Nearly HALF of Americans Want The Rock to Run for President

Margaret Avery
Margaret Avery

MARGARET AVERY as Helen Patterson in BET’s Being Mary Jane.

Q: Is there a role that you haven’t played yet that you’d really like to play?

MA: You know what? I’m ALWAYS ‘the nice one’ and ‘nice’ is tired because you don’t have any conflict! I want to play someone where people will just hate me. Maybe a CEO who just works everybody to death. Either that or something with Shakespeare because it gives a nice workout.

Q: You worked on “Heatwave” as Roxie Turpin alongside Ms. Cicely Tyson. Can you share a fond memory of being on set with her?

MA: Well, I didn’t have any scenes with her but those producers and directors treated her like she was ‘Ms. It’. Ms. Tyson would get whatever Ms. Tyson wanted and I looked at that and said, “ooh I like that!” But she was very gracious and royal and I miss her.

Q: You recently posted about the passing of Former President Obama’s grandmother, Mama Sarah. What was it like meeting her?

MA: Two girlfriends and I did a tour of Africa and when we were in Johannesburg our driver knew of Mama Sarah so we took a flight to her village. She was so sweet! She talked about President Obama as a little boy and we sat under the Mango Tree that President Obama wrote about in one of his books. Sometimes you don’t realize how precious a present is until it’s gone.

Margaret Avery and Mama Sarah
Margaret Avery and Mama Sarah

(L-r) MARGARET AVERY and former President Barack Obama’s grandmother, MAMA SARAH.

To keep up with Ms. Margaret Avery’s journey, follow her on Instagram @margaretshugavery and on Twitter at @MARGARETAVERY85!

Previous articleSmall World! ‘ZeaZoo & Land of Boo’ Spring Book Giveaway/Promotion – Enter and Win!
Next article‘Roasting Marshmallows’ a Roast of Whiteness (Not White People) on Clubhouse – Sunday 8pm Est.
Tifarah Dixon

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

LA Times’ Headline on DMX’s Death was Problematic; Issues Apology

Fisher Jack - 0
*The Los Angeles Times is facing major backlash from fans after posting an insensitive headline announcing DMX’s death. As the world continues to mourn the...
Read more
Social Heat

Survey Says Nearly HALF of Americans Want The Rock to Run for President

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to a new poll, The Rock has support from nearly 50 percent of Americans in his potential run for president. Roughly 30,130 people participated in...
Read more
Social Heat

Master P Claims DMX OD Could’ve Been Prevented & Oh Yeah, Rappers Need A Union!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Master P is the latest celebrity to weigh in on DMX’s hospitalization following his alleged drug overdose, and just like many, the rapper and...
Read more
Social Heat

Andy Cohen Announces Bravo Kids Episode of #WWHL with Brielle Biermann, Riley Burruss

Fisher Jack - 0
*This week, Andy Cohen announced that a series of children from the Real Housewives franchise will all appear on an upcoming special episode of...
Read more
Social Heat

YouTube Has Officially REMOVED YG’s ‘Anti-Asian’ Song ‘Meet the Flockers’

Fisher Jack - 0
*After initially refusing to do so, YouTube has officially removed “Meet the Flockers” by YG, which has been deemed as an “anti-Asian” song by...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO