North West’s Controversial Artwork Earns Her Invitation to Bob Ross Experience Museum

*North West, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has received a personal invitation from the Bob Ross Experience after her recent landscape painting went viral.

We previously reported, Kim has clapped back at critics who claimed her daughter’s artwork was not of her own doing alone.

The drama all started when the mother of four shared a photo of daughter North’s landscape painting. Social media users were quick to express theur doubt that the 7-year-old actually painted the artwork, which as PEOPLE points out, was done in a style similar to the works of famed artist Bob Ross.

“i’m supposed to go but i can’t stop thinking about how north west did not paint this,” wrote one Twitter user, which Kardashain shared on her Instagram Story.

“DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!” Kardashian wrote in a lengthy post. “My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured.”

Per a TMZ report, the team over at the Bob Ross experience was “thrilled” when they saw North’s painting, and now the child has been invited to pay a visit to the museum in Muncie, Indiana.

The invitation includes a special class focused on the painter’s revered wet-on-wet painting technique from a certified instructor.

In related news, an art collector Vinoda Basnayake has reportedly purchased the Kanye West paintings featured on a 2020 episode of PBS’ Antiques Roadshow series.

“I think what really attracted me to these pieces was the fact that a lot of people are probably not aware of how talented he is as an artist outside of his music career,” Laura Wooley, who appraised the portfolio at the time, said. “I think these pieces demonstrate an extraordinary facility as an artist and I selected this grouping because it shows the different mediums he was working in.”

At the time, the selections from the portfolio featured on the show were appraised to go for as much as $23,000 collectively, with Wooley noting these are pieces that will very likely continue to appreciate due to the “enduring legacy” of the artist. Also featured from the collection was a flyer announcing West’s first showing of his work at 17 years old.