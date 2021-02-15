Monday, February 15, 2021
Home Entertainment Film
Film

Director of ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Fact-Checks Pivotal Moments from Film

By Ny MaGee
0

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros)
Cast of ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

*Director Shaka King has provided some context behind some notable moments in his latest film “Judas and the Black Messiah” (in theaters and streaming on HBO Max now). 

The Warner Bros. film tells the story of the 1969 murder of Illinois Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton Jr. (Daniel Kaluuya). The film’s central point is the relationship that develops when FBI informant William “Bill” O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield) infiltrated the Panthers. He provided information to the FBI that led to Hampton’s murder. He was 21. 

Per USA Today, King found it challenging to depict events 100% factual due to the FBI’s poor record-keeping. He and Hampton Jr. recently dished with the outlet about some of the historical details. Two points the men touch on: Was Fred Hampton drugged before he was murdered? and I

King said he’s “convinced” it was O’Neal who poisoned Hampton.

READ MORE: Jay-Z on Creating WHAT IT FEELS LIKE for ‘Judas and The Black Messiah: The Inspired Album’

Hampton’s autopsy revealed he had fentanyl in his system but it’s unclear whether O’Neal drugged him, as the movie suggests.The fentanyl level was enough to kill him, even if police hadn’t murdered the activist. 

“If he had been conscious then he could’ve defended himself,” King said. “People were incredibly afraid of this man because he was a mighty figure, so they went through every means to make sure they could render him as defenseless as possible during the assassination.”

In “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Hampton is jailed for assaulting a Good Humor man and stealing $70 worth of ice cream. According to King, this really happened.

Here’s more from USA Today: 

In 1968, Nelson Suitt testified in court that he was selling ice cream by a playground when a group of older teens demanded free ice cream. 

Moments later, Suitt said, Hampton got out of a car, jumped into the ice cream truck and held him down while his crew unloaded ice cream from the vehicle. The Black Panther Party leader denied Suitt’s accusations and claimed he was denied a fair trial. Regardless, Hampton spent some time in prison.

When it comes to how O’Neal was recruited by the FBI…King said he heard “multiple stories” that O’Neal walked into a bar, flashed a fake FBI badge, and stole a patron’s car. He agreed to become an informant in exchange for immunity, according to the report. 

“I’ve heard multiple stories. That’s one of them,” King said. “I’ve heard multiple stories that corroborate the FBI badge story.”

Previous article‘Worst Cooks in America’ Winner Claims Foster Daughter, 3, Died After Drinking Too Much Water [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Wanna Ride? New Six Flags Qiddiya Rollercoaster in Saudia Arabia will do 155 MPH! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*A new record-breaking rollercoaster will make its debut at the Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia. The brand new rollercoaster named “Falcon’s Flight” will be...
Read more
Social Heat

Rachel Dolezal: Since Trans-racial Controversy Six Years Ago, Shes Been Jobless / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Since posing as a Black woman 6 years ago in 2015 and sparking an enormous trans-racial controversy, Rachel Dolezal says she has been unable...
Read more
Social Heat

Finally! 5 Years After His Killing Baton Rouge Passes $4.5M Settlement for Alton Sterling’s Family

Fisher Jack - 0
*Five years after the death of #AltonSterling, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted on a $4.5 million settlement for his family. On Wednesday, the...
Read more
Social Heat

Wait! Kodak Black Speaks on Those Rumors of Red Lights on His Head While on Stage

Fisher Jack - 0
*After footage has gone viral of him being rushed off a stage due to a red beam being spotted on him, Kodak Black is...
Read more
Social Heat

Loni Love Steps Up to Gift Gorilla Glue Girl (Tessica Brown) with A Custom Wig! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tessica Brown, dubbed the “Gorilla Glue Girl” after she sprayed down her hair with the adhesive has been getting support from all over, and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO