Wednesday, February 10, 2021
NeNe Leakes Denies Parting Ways with Attorney, Manager: ‘My Team Did Not Let Me Go!’

By Ny MaGee
NeNe Leakes

*NeNe Leakes has slammed reports that she has been dropped by her team. 

According to Lovebscott.com, NeNe is no longer represented by manager Steven Grossman at Untitled Entertainment or repped by ICM, and she has parted ways with attorney Darrell Miller of Fox Rothschild LLP. However Leakes took to social media to deny this.

She previously called out Grossman in a rant about an alleged conspiracy against her, thejasminebrand.com reported.

“You can’t turn on your teammate and get away with this @stevengrossman#DarrellMiller #Foxrothschild suppression, retaliation, discrimination, unequal pay, devaluation against black women is real, it’s painful and it hurts. I will fight for all women rights PS: FIX IT,” she tweeted. Days later, the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star denied being unemployed and without a team.

READ MORE: Nene Leakes Parts Ways with Attorney, Manager Following Racism Battle with Bravo

nene leakes

“For all of you that are asking, emailing, in boxing, blogging, reporting etc. The ONLY statement i have… My team DID NOT let me go! No further statements at this time,” she tweeted on Tuesday.

NeNe was booted from RHOA last year and she has waged war against Bravo, accusing the network of discriminating against black women. She also claims her former boss Andy Cohen is racist. Since December, Leakes has been urging her followers to boycott the network.

She recently claimed to have several texts from her former RHOA co-stars that support her allegations of racism. 

“I have numerous emails, text messages, RHOA group text, voice recording that go back yearsssss. I never got rid of anything! Fix your dirty work. Being a racist is so yesterday,” she wrote. 

She called out former co-star Porsha Williams for being too scared to speak out because she doesn’t want to lose her spot on the show. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

