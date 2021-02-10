Adorable ‘Leave Me Alone’ Girl Appears on ‘Ellen’ and Gifts Us With Another Song (Watch)

*You knew it was a matter of time before the 4-year-old girl who went viral with her made-up song, “Leave Me Alone,” would end up on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Milan Lloyd and her parents, Jovan and Malik Lloyd, appeared remotely on the daytime talk show Tuesday after video of her dramatically belting her freestyle “Leave Me Alone,” went viral. It all went down in the back seat of the Philadelphia family’s car while in a Chick-Fil-A drive thru. Asked by Ellen why she started belting the tune that day, Milan blamed her brother, explaining: “I said I wanted some juice and then he gave me water.”

Singing is something Milan does frequently, her mom said, adding, “You can say a word and she will turn it into a song.”

After Ellen’s interview – during which Milan said she’s been singing for “20 hours,” wants to be a “superstar model” when she grows up and study “Barbie Dream House” in college – Ellen and her partners at Shutterfly gifted the Philadelphia family with $10,000 toward the young singer’s education.

Watch below: