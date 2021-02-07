REGINA KING Talks Representation and Changing the Narrative: ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere

*On this weekend’s Central Ave, Golden Globe nominee Regina King talks One Night in Miami and whether there is a void she is trying to fill in Hollywood.

“We are here and all of this is here because we are here,” King says. King goes on to clarify that it is not so much filling a void, but it is a “part of making sure that all are aware that even though history has tried to be revised, we’re not going anywhere. To say you love America is kind of hypocritical when there is so much hate and marginalization that comes with the regard of Black people in America.”

Central Ave is the new nationally syndicated entertainment and pop culture magazine series from record-breaking producer Will Packer (Night School, Girls Trip). The provocative, socially conscious and diverse Atlanta-based series features the first two women of color to host an entertainment news magazine show: veteran entertainment reporter Julissa Bermudez (BET’s 106 & Park, Empire Girls) and four-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross. Central Ave, from Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury and Packer, debuts two new episodes every weekend (check local listings).

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Struggle For Black Head Coaching Opportunities Continues in NFL

Balancing timely topics with entertainment-driven segments, the show examines topics including the power of celebrity protests, OJ: 25 years later, whitewashing in voiceover animation, Tyra Banks’ empire, COVID’s impact on Hollywood and Kim Kardashian’s mission around controversial murders. It also features a diverse group of skilled correspondents with different areas of expertise; Van Lathan, along with Kennedy-Rue McCollough, Sloane Glass, Melissa McCarty, Neima Abdulahi and Zack Greenburg.

“Central Ave has changed the way audiences view and relate to pop culture and the entertainment world,” said Will Packer. “The diverse and powerful stories featured on this show are meant to provoke, infuriate and inspire people to make positive changes that will impact our society and the world around us.”