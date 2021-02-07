Sunday, February 7, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

REGINA KING Talks Representation and Changing the Narrative: ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere

By Fisher Jack
0

*On this weekend’s Central Ave, Golden Globe nominee Regina King talks One Night in Miami and whether there is a void she is trying to fill in Hollywood.

“We are here and all of this is here because we are here,” King says. King goes on to clarify that it is not so much filling a void, but it is a “part of making sure that all are aware that even though history has tried to be revised, we’re not going anywhere. To say you love America is kind of hypocritical when there is so much hate and marginalization that comes with the regard of Black people in America.”

Central Ave is the new nationally syndicated entertainment and pop culture magazine series from record-breaking producer Will Packer (Night School, Girls Trip). The provocative, socially conscious and diverse Atlanta-based series features the first two women of color to host an entertainment news magazine show: veteran entertainment reporter Julissa Bermudez (BET’s 106 & Park, Empire Girls) and four-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross. Central Ave, from Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury and Packer, debuts two new episodes every weekend (check local listings).

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Struggle For Black Head Coaching Opportunities Continues in NFL

Regina King (screenshot)

Balancing timely topics with entertainment-driven segments, the show examines topics including the power of celebrity protests, OJ: 25 years later, whitewashing in voiceover animation, Tyra Banks’ empire, COVID’s impact on Hollywood and Kim Kardashian’s mission around controversial murders. It also features a diverse group of skilled correspondents with different areas of expertise; Van Lathan, along with Kennedy-Rue McCollough, Sloane Glass, Melissa McCarty, Neima Abdulahi and Zack Greenburg.

“Central Ave has changed the way audiences view and relate to pop culture and the entertainment world,” said Will Packer. “The diverse and powerful stories featured on this show are meant to provoke, infuriate and inspire people to make positive changes that will impact our society and the world around us.”

Previous articleNothing to See Here: Andrew Gillum’s Wife R. Jai Accepted His Bisexuality Before Marriage
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

NYC COVID-19 Vaccination Site for Latinos Bumrushed by Whites from Surrounding Areas

Fisher Jack - 0
*A COVID-19 vaccination site meant for hard-hit Latinos in a New York City community was recently taken over by Whites in surrounding cities of...
Read more
Social Heat

White Man Who Admitted to Killing Black Secret Lover Only Sentenced to 1-Year In Jail

Fisher Jack - 1
*A White Florida man has been sentenced to serve one year in jail after he confessed to fatally shooting his Black secret lover. Gardner Kent...
Read more
Social Heat

Ice Cube Set to Meet with Joe Biden on Contract with Black America

Fisher Jack - 0
*Ice Cube faced a lot of heat for meeting with Trump’s administration last year. Even after explaining that he went to the White House...
Read more
Social Heat

Brazen! Gunmen Rob NYC Chanel Store in Broad Daylight! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*What was supposed to be a normal day for shoppers and staff at a Chanel boutique in lower Manhattan turned out to be a...
Read more
Social Heat

Monique Samuels Claims She’s NEVER Going Back to ‘RHOP’ – Not Down with the Nastiness

Fisher Jack - 0
*Monique Samuels’ exit from Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac is a permanent one. The reality star quit the show after the fifth season...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO