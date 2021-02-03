Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

PBS Announces Open Call for Emerging Filmmakers

By Fisher Jack
0

PBS logo

*ARLINGTON, VA — During its Winter Press Tour, PBS announced an open call for submissions for long and short-form films by next-generation content creators. This initiative will further amplify the voices of diverse/BIPOC producers across public media, inviting submissions that explore a broad range of experiences, perspectives and points of view.

Whether in the early concept stages of developing a film or nearing completion with final edits, PBS will offer funding support to the top entries, determined by editorial criteria. Upon completion, selected projects may be distributed across PBS platforms such as PBS.org and PBS Digital Studios, and/or broadcast through PBS’s national and local schedules.

With this open call, PBS will elevate and fund the next generation of diverse filmmakers. This effort coincides with PBS’s continued work to support a broad coalition of multicultural media makers—such as its long-standing partnerships with Latino Public Broadcasting, Black Public Media, Vision Maker Media, Pacific Islander in Communication, and the Center for Asian American Media.

This year alone, PBS has committed over half of its 2021 primetime schedule to include diverse on-screen talent and/or address subject matter related to diversity and inclusion. As a system that serves every person in every community, representing the full range of the American experience is— and always has been—core to PBS’s work.

“At PBS, we are always looking to amplify the untold stories of America. We believe that every part of the story— from who is in it, to who is making it, to how it gets made— is important,” said Sylvia Bugg, Chief Programming Executive and General Manager, General Audience Programming at PBS. “This open call is a way for us to reach unique content creators whose work can foster dialogue and encourage engagement across the public media system.”

Bugg made the open call announcement during PBS’s virtual Television Critics Association Press Tour, in which she led a panel entitled “The Future of American Storytelling,” and highlighted the importance of the next generation of filmmakers. The panel featured Bernardo Ruiz, director, VOCES “Latino Vote: Dispatches from the Battleground;” Ursula Liang, director and producer, INDEPENDENT LENS “Down a Dark Stairwell;” Sara Wolitzky, producer, McGee Media and director, NOT DONE: WOMEN REMAKING AMERICA; and Stacey L. Holman, producer, THE BLACK CHURCH: THIS IS OUR STORY, THIS IS OUR SONG.

Full details and criteria of the open call will be released on March 1 via PBS social channels and on PBS.org.

About PBS
PBS, with more than 330 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content. Each month, PBS reaches over 120 million people through television and 26 million people online, inviting them to experience the worlds of science, history, nature and public affairs; to hear diverse viewpoints; and to take front row seats to world-class drama and performances. PBS’s broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry’s most coveted award competitions. Teachers of children from pre-K through 12th grade turn to PBS for digital content and services that help bring classroom lessons to life. Decades of research confirms that PBS’s premier children’s media service, PBS KIDS, helps children build critical literacy, math and social-emotional skills, enabling them to find success in school and life. Delivered through member stations, PBS KIDS offers high-quality educational content on TV— including a 24/7 channel, online at pbskids.org, via an array of mobile apps and in communities across America. More information about PBS is available at www.pbs.org, one of the leading dot-org websites on the internet, or by following PBS on TwitterFacebook or through our apps for mobile and connected devices. Specific program information and updates for press are available at pbs.org/pressroom or by following PBS Pressroom on Twitter.
source: PBS

Previous article‘Lift Every Voice and Meme’: Hilarious Black Card Game Kickstarts Just in Time for BHM!
Next articleKing YAHWEH and the Kingdom of Yahweh’s Black Tie Affair
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Monique Samuels Claims She’s NEVER Going Back to ‘RHOP’ – Not Down with the Nastiness

Fisher Jack - 0
*Monique Samuels’ exit from Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac is a permanent one. The reality star quit the show after the fifth season...
Read more
Business

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos will Step Down As CEO / Andy Jassy will Take Over

Fisher Jack - 0
*Amazon announced that CEO Jeff Bezos will be stepping down from his top role and transitioning to the role of executive chair of the...
Read more
Social Heat

JaRule Has No Problem with Trump Using His New ICONN App After Twitter Ban

Fisher Jack - 0
*Although former President Donald Trump has been booted from almost all the popular social media apps, he’s still free to use one. While speaking...
Read more
Social Heat

Woman (‘Courtside Karen’) Who Called LeBron A F**king Loser’ Apologizes

Fisher Jack - 0
*Juliana Carlos, the woman dubbed "Courtside Karen” following her verbal altercation with Lakers star Lebron James, is speaking out once again, but this time...
Read more
Social Heat

Mariah Carey Sued by Her Estranged Sister Alison Over Memoir Allegations

Fisher Jack - 0
*So much for sisterly love. In her latest memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” the singer claimed her older sister Alison was abusive towards...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO