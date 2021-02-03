PBS Announces Open Call for Emerging Filmmakers

*ARLINGTON, VA — During its Winter Press Tour, PBS announced an open call for submissions for long and short-form films by next-generation content creators. This initiative will further amplify the voices of diverse/BIPOC producers across public media, inviting submissions that explore a broad range of experiences, perspectives and points of view.

Whether in the early concept stages of developing a film or nearing completion with final edits, PBS will offer funding support to the top entries, determined by editorial criteria. Upon completion, selected projects may be distributed across PBS platforms such as PBS.org and PBS Digital Studios, and/or broadcast through PBS’s national and local schedules.

With this open call, PBS will elevate and fund the next generation of diverse filmmakers. This effort coincides with PBS’s continued work to support a broad coalition of multicultural media makers—such as its long-standing partnerships with Latino Public Broadcasting, Black Public Media, Vision Maker Media, Pacific Islander in Communication, and the Center for Asian American Media.

This year alone, PBS has committed over half of its 2021 primetime schedule to include diverse on-screen talent and/or address subject matter related to diversity and inclusion. As a system that serves every person in every community, representing the full range of the American experience is— and always has been—core to PBS’s work.

“At PBS, we are always looking to amplify the untold stories of America. We believe that every part of the story— from who is in it, to who is making it, to how it gets made— is important,” said Sylvia Bugg, Chief Programming Executive and General Manager, General Audience Programming at PBS. “This open call is a way for us to reach unique content creators whose work can foster dialogue and encourage engagement across the public media system.”

Bugg made the open call announcement during PBS’s virtual Television Critics Association Press Tour, in which she led a panel entitled “The Future of American Storytelling,” and highlighted the importance of the next generation of filmmakers. The panel featured Bernardo Ruiz, director, VOCES “Latino Vote: Dispatches from the Battleground;” Ursula Liang, director and producer, INDEPENDENT LENS “Down a Dark Stairwell;” Sara Wolitzky, producer, McGee Media and director, NOT DONE: WOMEN REMAKING AMERICA; and Stacey L. Holman, producer, THE BLACK CHURCH: THIS IS OUR STORY, THIS IS OUR SONG.

Full details and criteria of the open call will be released on March 1 via PBS social channels and on PBS.org.

