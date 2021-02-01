Method Man’s Wife Reacts to Wendy Williams’ One-Night Stand Claims

*Method Man’s wife, Tamika Smith, has responded to Wendy Williams’ claim that she and the rapper enjoyed an intimate night together back in the day.

We previously reported, Williams recounted an alleged one-night stand with the Wu Tang Clan member during an interview with DJ Suss One. The comments came ahead of the premiere of her biopic on Lifetime on Saturday.

“I smoked a blunt … with Method Man while I gave him a bath and it was a one-night stand,” said Williams. “He’ll deny it, maybe not.”

As noted by Complex, the event likely went down between 2001—when Meth married his wife and 2006, when the rapper blasted Williams for publicly disclosing his wife’s battle with cancer.

READ MORE: Wendy Williams Recalls One Night Stand with Method Man – But Check Out His Classic Diss of Her [VIDEO]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

In a statement shared by The Shade Room, Smith slammed Williams, saying she “has proven again and again that she is incapable of any decency.”

“In an obvious attempt to increase ratings for her sad biopic, her struggling TV show, and her burnt-out career, Wendy has once again targeted my husband,” she said. “It’s a pattern that she has repeated for years.” According to Smith, Williams also never offered an apology over violating her right to privacy over the aforementioned cancer diagnosis.

“It was clear that she was sick, and that she was struggling with a lot of issues including self-hate and low self-esteem,” Smith continued. “Over the years those issues have made her increasingly ugly, both inside and out. And no amount of plastic surgery can fix the ugliness inside of her.”

See the full statement via the Instagram embed above.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ SUSS ONE (@djsussone)

Method Man previously slammed Williams for discussing his wife’s health issues.

“I’d like to thank Wendy Williams for bringing that to the masses ‘cause she didn’t have to go on the radio and say that shit,” he said. “I like to keep stuff like that private but yeah, [my wife] was sick. … that ain’t nobody f*ckin’ business. … that’s her business, she didn’t want anybody to know about it. I respected her wishes right there.” He added, “Nobody knew anything until Wendy Williams said that shit.”

WATCH: