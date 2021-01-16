Saturday, January 16, 2021
The Pulse of Entertainment: Erica Shaffer, with Warner Bros, Bounce TV, Amazon Prime Projects

By Eunice Moseley
Erica Shaffer stars in ‘Family Times,’ ‘By Design’ and King Richard

*“Last year I shot so much stuff,” actress Erica Shaffer said about the three 2020 projects – Warner Bros., Bounce TV and Amazon Prime – running in 2021. “We were shooting back to back in March (2020). Then we had to shut down. We finished this fall (2020). It was crazy…people being constantly tested.”

The San Diego native’s acting credits include “Days of Our Lives,” “CSI: Miami” and “The Young and the Restless.” But this artist is also a dancer, with credits that include The California Ballet Company. She is a member of SAG/AFTRA and AEA (Actor’s Equity Association). She has also appeared on “S.W.A.T.”, The Fugitive, “Hawaii Five-O,” “Ghost Whisperer,” and “Scandal.”

Erica told of her on-site experiences during the pandemic, “On set we wore a mask the entire time until they said ‘action’. The crew was in face shields the whole time. That was the case in all the projects I worked on this fall.”

The Bounce TV project, “Family Time,” premiered the end of 2020 and also airs on Amazon Prime’s Brown Sugar app which has African-American projects. “Family Time” also stars Angell Conwell (“Young and the Restless”) and Omar Gooding (Barbershop), and is produced by Bentley Kyle Evans (“Martin,” “Love That Girl”). The Amazon Prime project, “By Design,” premiered end of 2020 as well. The Warner Bros. project, King Richard, also starring Academy Award-winning Will Smith (Men in Black), arrives at theatres and streaming venues on November 19, 2021.

“King Richard is in post-production to be released in 2021,” she informed me and wanted the readers to, “Watch ‘Family Time’ on Bounce TV or ‘By Design’ on Amazon Prime. Bounce TV’s (episode) is funny. I have a scene with Robin Allen (Lady of Rage) she is a rapper. She was incredible that day. My character has been in prison. ‘By Design’ is a drama…about how life is never how it’s portrayed. We are three good friends…it shows what’s going on at home. It’s a series that follows the lives of three women with three different backgrounds…who are middle age.”  www.EricaShaffer.com www.BounceTV.com www.Amazon.com/Prime www.WarnerBros.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com.

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference

Eunice Moseleyhttp://www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com
Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week. She is also a PR/Media & Promotions consultant at her firm Freelance Associates (www.FreelanceAssociatesInc.com) located in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, is the founder and coordiantor of the 'Uplifting Minds II' Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) held annually in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, as well as, the Promotions Director (at-large) at The Baltimore Times.

