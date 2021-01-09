Rush Limbaugh Deactivates Twitter Following Trump, Sidney Powell and Mike Flynn Bans

*Solidarity baby! That’s what Trumpers are all about at this moment. They’re all in with the orange a-hole in the White House when it comes to dropping Twitter because the social media platform deleted Trump’s account.

The latest is Rush Limbaugh who deactivated his account hours after Trump was banned because of instigating the US Capitol riot and Sidney Powell and Mike Flynn, who were suspended for promoting QAnon conspiracy theories.

Those looking for the account of the right-wing radio host Friday night were shown a notice that says: “This account doesn’t exist.”

So far Limbaugh has not publicly commented on the removal. However, as we alluded to at the top, a lot of conservatives and Trump supporters are riding with him and declaring that they will also leave the popular social media site.

Earlier Friday, Twitter announced it had suspended the accounts of Donald Trump’s former election fraud lawyer Powell, former National Security advisor Flynn, and the founder of 8Chan – now known as 8kun.

The social media platform said they had all broken its ‘coordinated harmful activity’ policy in their promotion of conspiracy theories.

Soon after, Twitter then announced the president had been banned permanently.

‘After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,’ Twitter said of its ban on Trump.

The moves come as Twitter is becoming increasingly aggressive in policing its platform, forcing those in the line of fire to switch to Parler, which is not moderated.

Well speaking of Parler, Apple is reportedly now mulling removing that site’s app from the app store. Why? You guessed it: the inflammatory content circulating on the platform.

In related news, YouTube removed Steve Bannon’s podcast on Friday just hours after Rudy Giuliani appeared on Bannon’s show blaming the MAGA mob riot that left five dead on the Democrats for “censoring and suppressing” Donald Trump supporters.

And the alternate reality continues … for now.