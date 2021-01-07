Thursday, January 7, 2021
Shopify Deactivates Trump’s Online Stores, Facebook Bans President ‘Indefinitely’

By Ny MaGee
*The e-commerce platform Shopify has deactivated President Donald Trump’s stores after an angry group of his supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington D.C. on Wednesday in protest of the certification of Joe Biden’s presidency, leaving four people dead.

In a now-deleted tweet, Trump responded to the stunning display of insurrection by telling the violent mob to “go home,” but added, “We love you. You are very special.”

He also sympathized with the rioters, saying, “I know your pain, I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it. Especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace.”

A Spotify spokesperson told TheWrap, “Shopify does not tolerate actions that incite violence. Based on recent events, we have determined that the actions by President Donald J. Trump violate our Acceptable Use Policy, which prohibits promotion or support of organizations, platforms or people that threaten or condone violence to further a cause. As a result, we have terminated stores affiliated with President Trump.”

READ MORE: Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls on Congress to Impeach Trump After ‘Stop the Steal’ Protesters Storm U.S. Capitol

man storms capitol with confederate flag
Man breaches U.S. Capitol building carryign Confeserate flag / Twitter

Visitors to Trump’s Shopify store land on a page that says, “This shop is unavailable.”

Trump shared a video message to his supporters shortly after the U.S. Capitol building was breached by domestic white terrorists, proclaiming the election was stolen from them. 

“I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us,” Trump said in the video. “But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt … We will never give up. We will never concede. It will never happen. You don’t concede when there’s death involved. Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore.” 

The video has since been removed by Twitter. 

Shopify joins Instagram and Facebook in banning Trump’s from the platforms after the deadly riot. 

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday that Trump is “indefinitely” banned from Facebook and Instagram. 

“Over the last several years, we have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labeling his posts when they violate our policies,” the Facebook founder wrote. “We did this because we believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech. But the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government.”

He continued, “We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Zuckerberg said the  suspension will last “for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

