Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Home News Legal
Legal

Ben Crump Responds to Expected Firings of Det. Jaynes and Det. Cosgrove in Breonna Taylor Killing

By Fisher Jack
0

Det Jaynes and Det Cosgrove
Det. Jaynes and Det. Cosgrove

*Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump and co-counsels Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker have released the following statement in response to the expected firings of Det. Joshua Jaynes and Det. Myles Cosgrove in the Breonna Taylor case:

“Thanks to the assertion from Louisville postal inspector Tony Gooden in May, we’ve known for over seven months that the warrant executed in the Breonna Taylor case was based on lies. Yesterday, the Louisville Metro Police Department finally admitted it in their intention to terminate the employment of Det. Joshua Jaynes and Det. Myles Cosgrove. 

“By including false information in a warrant affidavit, Det. Jaynes committed perjury and should be arrested and charged for breaking his oath as the affiant. Likewise, Det. Cosgrove recklessly opened fire into Breonna’s home with a complete disregard for human life, never identifying or acquiring a specific target before shooting and killing Breonna Taylor. Ultimately, both should be held criminally liable.

MORE NEWS: WE REMEMBER: ‘Shabba-Doo’ (Adolfo Quinones) Hip-Hop Dancer & ‘Breakin’ Star Dead At 65

Breonna Taylor1 (Facebook)
Breonna Taylor

“There is no revelation here. We’ve known since Bre’s killing that her death was a direct result of the lies, corruption, and complete malfeasance of the Louisville Metro Police Department. We applaud the diligent efforts of Chief Gentry who stepped in to investigate the events surrounding Breonna Taylor’s murder and not simply defer to the incompetence of the attorney general’s office. 

“Breonna and her family have been denied justice over and over again, first by the LMPD and then by Attorney General Daniel Cameron. It is time for that to stop. And it stops with the arrests and convictions of Det. Joshua Jaynes, Det. Myles Cosgrove, and all other officers whose lies, deceit, and reckless actions led directly to her death. Anything less than criminal charges here by a competent prosecutor is unacceptable.”

28f5e55d-d7df-4292-8cd6-5c365f590b2f
Civil Rights Attorney and Host of TV One’s Evidence of Innocence, Ben Crump

ABOUT BEN CRUMP LAW
Through his work, nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump has spearheaded a legal movement to better protect the rights of marginalized citizens. He has led landscape-changing civil rights cases and represented clients in a wide range of areas including civil rights, personal injury, labor and employment, class actions, and more. Ben Crump Law is dedicated to holding the powerful accountable. For more information, visit www.bencrump.com.

Previous articleWE REMEMBER: Rudy Salas of Latin Soul Band Tierra Dies At 72 / Video
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Dammit! Trump Puts End to Obama’s 12-Year Reign As Most Admired Man (but Michele is Still MAW)

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to a new survey, President Donald Trump is the most admired man in America this year, ending former President Barack Obama's 12-year run. The...
Read more
Social Heat

Diddy Provides Stimulus Relief for Miami Residents – Hands Out $50 Bills / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While many Americans are waiting on the second stimulus check, Diddy decided to provide some COVID relief for struggling families in Miami. On Tuesday, the...
Read more
Social Heat

Did Dr. Dre File Police Report Accusing Estranged Wife of Embezzling $385k from Him?

Fisher Jack - 0
*Back in October, it was reported that Nicole Young, the estranged wife of producer and headphones mogul Dr. Dre was being investigated by the...
Read more
Social Heat

Diddy Wants You to Know He’s NOT Throwing His Annual New Year’s Eve Party Due to COVID

Fisher Jack - 0
*Even while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, a lot of people and some celebrities are still refusing to accept the reality of it....
Read more
Social Heat

Janet Hubert on Lori Laughlin’s Early Prison Release: ‘Oh to be White, Blond, and Privileged’

Fisher Jack - 0
*As we previously reported, “Full House" star Lori Loughlin was released from prison earlier this Monday morning after serving most of her two-month sentence...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO