Despite COVID-19, Nazareth Retains the Christmas Spirit
*NAZARETH, Israel — In regular pandemic-free times, the northern city of Nazareth is probably the best place in Israel to get into the Christmas spirit. Its roads are lined with festive lights, the holiday market is packed with people and delicious food and drink are happily consumed.
This year is different, with COVID-19 regulations calling off hallmark events in favor of a more socially distanced season. Still, Jesus’ hometown is doing its best to celebrate Christmas — and even drape newborns in festive cloth.
“The atmosphere is here; nothing can change that. There’s the atmosphere, the lights, the Christmas tree. But there are no activities,” explains Sharif Sharif-Safadi, director-general of Nazareth municipality.
Usually, the city is host to a Christmas parade that sees some 150,000 people gathering in celebration. There are concerts, fireworks, a Christmas market, mass prayers and packed hotels and restaurants. None of that will occur this year.
“We can’t have activities that involve big gatherings, and we can’t do what’s been done in the past, but we have done what we can, which is lighting and Christmas trees,” Sharif-Safadi says. “Still, Israelis can come here and feel the holiday in Nazareth — just not like they used to, because of the situation.”
At the Nazareth Hospital EMMS, efforts are underway to maintain the holiday spirit in the cutest way.
Staff at what’s locally known as the “English hospital” and the babies born this December got all dressed up for their holiday portrait, sending out a fun reminder of what Christmas is all about.
“Christmas is a time of happiness and celebration. This year, we’re marking the holiday in the shadow of COVID-19, which isn’t simple. But we’re determined not to allow the situation to impede our happiness,” says the hospital’s director Prof. Fahed Hakim.
“There’s nothing more symbolic than celebrating the miracle of childbirth during a holiday with a birth at its center. I’m happy and excited for all the new parents of December, and hope that we have a much better year than this last one.”
Despite Covid, Nazareth keeps up the Christmas spirit appeared first on ISRAEL21c.
(Edited by Fern Siegel and David Martosko)
The post Despite COVID-19, Nazareth Retains the Christmas Spirit appeared first on Zenger News.
Tamar Goes At WEtv and Clarifies Comment About Suicide Attempt
*Tamar Braxton is clearing the air after speaking on her shocking suicide attempt. Earlier this month, she said in an interview that she thought about her son Logan, 7, and believed he would be better off without her. She said on Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook Watch show, Peace of Mind With Taraji:
“Logan was the reason why I made that decision. I just felt like he deserved better. I felt like I was embarrassing him, being a fool on TV.”
When asked if she thought Logan would be better off without her, she affirmed: “I thought in that moment.”
She continued: “Because I knew that’s not what my whole life really was. That’s not who I was. I didn’t want him to be embarrassed in front of his friends. Here is this loudmouth ghetto mama.”
Now, she has taken to Twitter to not just clarify her comments, but call out WeTV.
She wrote: “Excuse me… once again WEtv has taken themselves out of the headlines. It wasn’t my son per se, it was what was continuously aired on that network that was effecting my son and reputation. They WOULD NOT terminate working together after I told them it was killing me. Periodt.”
Rihanna Sued by German Father-Daughter Music Duo for Song in Fenty Ad
View this post on Instagram
These Kids Found a Way to Simultaneously Support Local Restaurants and Health Care Workers Amid Pandemic (Watch)
*Three high school teens who have been friends since elementary school put their heads together last Spring and came up with a genius way to buy food from struggling local restaurants forced to scale down due to COVID, and give those meals to frontline health care workers who often go with little to zero food breaks as they work around the clock to save lives.
Christopher Barnaby, Shane Daughtry and John Prince came up with “Friends4Frontlines,” a fundraising effort that uses the money to help keep local restaurants afloat by purchasing meals for local hospitals, particularly for those working during the often-overlooked night shift.
“I remember one time specifically a woman wrote us a heartfelt message saying that it was her only meal for the day,” Daughtry recalled during an interview on”Good Morning America” Thursday. “It really shows how much work they actually have to go through. They don’t have time to get their own food. They can’t even bring their own food many times, I believe. It really hit home knowing that we were making a difference.
Watch the interview below:
Oprah Winfrey Sells Most of Her OWN Stake to Discovery for $35M
*Oprah Winfrey has sold most of her stake in OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network to Discovery Inc. in exchange for more than $35 million in the company’s stock.
Winfrey’s company, Harpo Inc., filed to sell half of the 1.34 million shares received in the transaction, according to reports.
Here’s more from Bloomberg:
The deal boosts Discovery’s stake in OWN to 95%, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, an increase from more than 70% reported in 2017. The channel was co-founded by Discovery and the longtime talk show host in 2011 as a female-focused network, trading off of Winfrey’s huge popularity.
Winfrey had an agreement with Discovery where she could require the company to purchase part of her interest beginning in 2016. In 2017, Discovery purchased a 25% stake from Winfrey for $70 million. The latest deal suggests the value of the business has declined as smaller cable networks struggle to compete in a streaming world.
The Bluest Eye: Oprah Winfrey, Jenna Bush Hager Chat About Their Favorite Book on its 50th B-Day (Watch)
#Underground is heading to OWN! Starting Tuesday, January 5, watch the series from the start. pic.twitter.com/g0XtP2Psg6
— Oprah Winfrey Network (@OWNTV) December 23, 2020
The OWN content is expected to be part of a new streaming service, Discovery+, which launches next month.
Among the shows currently airing on OWN are “Queen Sugar,” “David Makes Man,” “The Haves and the Have Nots,” “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” and “Ready to Love.”
In January, the network will begin airing the former WGN slave series “Underground,” featuring new episodic introductions by cast members and never-before-seen behind the scenes footage, per Deadline.
The critically acclaimed historical drama was co-created by Misha Green (Lovecraft Country) and Joe Pokaski (Cloak & Dagger), starring Aldis Hodge, Jurnee Smollett and Christopher Meloni. The series follows a group of slaves on a daring flight to freedom.
“Underground” ran for two seasons on WGN America before it was cancelled. It will air on OWN beginning Tuesday, January 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
