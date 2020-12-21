Leah Remini Calls Tom Cruise’s Leaked Audio of COVID Rant a Publicity Stunt

*Audio of Tom Cruise lashing out at crew members on the set of “Mission: Impossible 7: for neglecting COVID-19 safety protocols was released online last week. Several of the actor’s Hollywood colleagues have defended the recording (such as George Clooney) but actress Leah Remini is giving it the side-eye.

Remini, a former fellow Church of Scientology member, has been publicly critical of Cruise in the past. In a post on the Scientology-monitoring site Underground Bunker, Remini said the audio was released “all for publicity” because Cruise actually has an opposite stance on health.

“I mean, how anyone is falling for this is just mindblowing,” Remini said. “I would bet that Tom had this rant written for him and had his Scientology assistant record and release it. Hearing a rich actor with enormous power address his crew in this way is a sign of weakness and a deeply troubled person. This is not just a rant of another asshole actor. Tom Cruise pretending that he cares is why a few have called him out. They know this is a publicity stunt, they know what Tom really is and what Tom really believes.”

Remini also claimed that Scientologists typically engage in campaigns like this “for public relations reasons only.”

We previously reported, leaked audio obtained and published Tuesday by The Sun captures Cruise shouting, “If I see you do it again you’re f—ing gone,” at crew members who he believed were breaching careful protocols set in place to keep the virus at bay. Variety and The New York Times confirmed the authenticity of the recording with two sources close to the production.

Cruise screamed: “We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every f—ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you mother——-. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

He continued, “You can tell it to the people that are losing their f—ing homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night — the future of this f—ing industry!”

Filming on “Mission: Impossible 7” was hit with delays in October when 12 people on set in Italy tested positive for COVID-19. Production resumed a week later and returned to the U.K. two weeks ago.

“So I’m sorry, I am beyond your apologies,” Cruise continued in his recent scolding. “I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out. We are not shutting this f—ing movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f—ing gone.”

Listen to the entire two-minute rant below: