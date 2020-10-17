Books
Mariah Carey Opens Up About Racism During Childhood and More in New Memoir
*Five-time Grammy singer and recording artist Mariah Carey is one of the best-selling female solo recording artists of all-time, with a portfolio full of memorable hit songs since bursting onto the music scene in the late 1980s.
Yet, she also has vivid memories of the racism she endured growing up a bi-racial child in the 1970s and early ‘80s in Huntington, New York, about 32 miles from New York City. Carey is one of three children born to a white mother and an African American and Venezuelan father.
In her new book, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” the 50-year-old writes about several incidents that opened her young eyes to bigotry and racism. One incident that stands out in her mind was when she was a young girl and one of her grade school friends came over to the house for a visit.
“The parents didn’t know I was Black. They didn’t know that she (their daughter) was going to go into a Black man’s house,” Carey writes. “They’d only met my mother. The girl burst into tears because she was so freaked out. Mind you, my father is this gorgeous, tall man that looked like a movie star to me and then to see that happen. It just changes your perspective on things, and it twists it. It was just heartbreaking.”
MORE NEWS: WATCH: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Launches Black Political Party: ‘Our Black Party’
Carey writes about another incident in school that involved a teacher that didn’t know that the future singing star had a Black father and white mother. When students were assigned to draw their parents, the teacher corrected Carey after seeing what the youngster had drawn and colored.
“I was basically traumatized by the teacher who thought I had used the wrong crayon because I had drawn my father with a brown crayon,” recalled Carey. “These are the kinds of experiences that stay with someone at such a young age, even if there isn’t malicious intent on the part of a teacher, or even perhaps a close friend who was unaware that my father was Black.”
Carey is happy that her book has been released in this present climate of racial discord and the heighten national debate about racism. The book, which Carey said took three years to write, is an important tool to talk about racial attitudes between white and Black people. She shared, however, since the release of the book, her nine-year-old son Moroccan has been bullied by a white supremacist he thought was a friend.
Carey said her book is more than reflections of the racism she endured as a child, as she also writes about her 2001 hospitalization due to mental health issues because of exhaustion and other factors; her strained relationship with her mother; dating baseball star Derek Jeter, who was also biracial; her ex-husband, Tommy Mottola’s role in trying to sink the success of “Glitter,” which she starred in 2001; throwing shades on J.Lo; and much more.
During a recent interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Carey said that there’s a possibility that the book may someday come to life as a film or mini-series with Lee Daniels’ involvement. “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” the songstress told Cohen, “is written in a very ‘visual way.’ ”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Journalist Recalls Prince Visiting Him to ‘Gobble’ Pain Pills ‘Like They Were M&Ms’
*The late-great Prince is said to have had a pill addiction so bad that he once gobbled up a friend’s stash of prescribed opioids.
According to Page Six, in “This Thing Called Life,” author Neal Karlen recounts an injury he suffered in 1997 while Rollerblading and the conversation he had with Prince about the “unlimited” supply of Percocet pills he was prescribed for the pain from breaking several bones in his leg.
Karlen said Prince wanted to come over immediately, which “was not in character.”
“He’d been to my apartment but not for a few years, and for him to schlep so far to pay a little sympathy call felt … meaningful,” Karlen recalls.
Turns out Prince just wanted some painkillers, according to Karlen.
READ MORE: Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff Give Fans Tour of ‘Fresh Prince’ Mansion [VIDEO]
“I didn’t even have time to offer him a glass of water before he spied the white Walgreen’s bottle of pills in my living room,” he writes.
“Prince gobbled a third of the bottle like they were M&Ms, and my heart sank. It was f—king true. I’d heard rumors for years that he’d been off and on heavy painkillers ever since the ‘Purple Rain’ tour a dozen years before,” he continued.
Prince reportedly carried on a conversation with the Minneapolis writer from 1985 until two weeks before his death.
On April 20, 2016, Prince died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl at age 57.
Elsewhere in the book, Karlen writes:
He would really begin to learn, or care, about other people and their needs starting around age 40. He gave away instruments and computers. He funded libraries and school lunches. He gave a million dollars a year to the Minneapolis Urban League. And he didn’t care that his philanthropic efforts, even though they dwarfed most celebrities’, were kept as quiet as if they were his most lethal secrets.
But eventually he tried. He hugged long-lost friends. He talked nostalgically once in a while. And it saved his life, long before an overdose of fentanyl took it. …
“This Thing Called Life” is in bookstores now.
Books
The Pulse of Entertainment: Executive Lena Jenkins-Smith to Launch ‘The Young Hustle’ Series App
*“It’s like ‘Teen Summit’ only to a broader audience,” said Lena Jenkins-Smith executive producer of the new Internet based series “The Young Hustle.” “There are interviews to address different topics. It’s cool…a platform. We are putting the series out one show at a time.”
The much needed outlet for young “millenniums” follows the hustle of young entrepreneurs. Not new to filmmaking Lena’s credits include executive producer of Primetime Emmy Award winning comedian/actor Katt Williams’ Stand-up Specials, which include “The Pimp Chronicles Pt. 1” (HBO), “Katt Williams: Priceless Afterlife” (HBO), “Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse” (Showtime), and “Katt Williams: Great America” (Netflix) – to name a few.
“Katt started my career in entertainment. He showed me the ropes,” said Jenkins-Smith who was a teacher before Katt hired her to be his assistant. She went on to be his tour manager and executive producer on this special film projects. “In a male dominated industry most men are not trying to set you up…let you know the secrets. He even gave me credit and accolades that I never received before. It was…a long time learning from one of the best in the industry. It was important to get recognized for what I had done. He’s funny but kept me on my toes, he made me stronger.”
I’d like to give Katt Williams (Friday After Next, Repo), who has always given me interviews when asked, the credit he deserved for sharing the wealth, and I am not talking about dollar wealth. For me, knowledge is wealth. With that wealth of experience and knowledge Lena has gone on to do outstanding work for herself. She went on to form Young Millennium Records releasing her son’s work, a 17 year-old Inglewood, California rapper named Cyrus who now resides in Atlanta. The imprint went on to sign two other artists Camryn Levert, 22 year-old daughter of Gerald Levert – an R&B singer from Vegas, and Kallie Rock, a 26 year-old Pop singer from Orlando, Florida. Lena has even added author to her credits with a book release on racism in inner-city communities titled “Uncolored” (Book Baby Publishing, @Amazon).
“My son is one of the artists, Cyrus,” Jenkins-Smith said about her label. “He was the 1st signed. I got Camryn, Gerald Levert’s daughter. She is more Pop, an amazing artist. That’s all I have time for right now.”
Lena, who has two other children, informed me that “The Young Hustle” series basically shares the journey of young entrepreneurs that are using online technology to make money so they can inspire others.
“It’s a kids based showcase…it has a teen artist game-show component. It shows young entrepreneurs not giving up…it shows what they go through. It’s like using Tik Tok. An app, but a teen show,” Lena explained. www.CyrusSmith.com www.Uncolored.world
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 21st year. Next events are coming to Los Angeles Saturday, November 7, 2020 via Zoom Video Conferencing and to Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall. The ULMII event is a free conference offering an Entertainment Business Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]
www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Lenny Kravitz Recalls Bill Cosby Kicking Pregnant Lisa Bonet Off ‘A Different World’
*Lenny Kravitz has revealed in his newly released memoir, “Let Love Rule,” that Bill Cosby got so mad when Lisa Bonet became pregnant that he kicked her off “A Different World.”
According to Kravitz, Cosby was not down with the idea of a knocked-up Denise Hustable raising a child on her own. The rock star recalls Bonet and the show’s producer Debbie Allen calling a meeting with Cosby at the time.
“You’re here to tell me you’re pregnant, aren’t you?” Cosby allegedly asked Bonet.
As reported by Page Six, Allen liked the idea of the daughter of Dr. Cliff Huxtable, played by Cosby on “The Cosby Show,” being a single mother with support of her friends.
Kravitz writes of Cosby’s reaction “Lisa Bonet is pregnant,” he announced, “but Denise Huxtable is not.”
READ MORE: Bill Cosby: Pa. Supreme Court to Hear Appeal of Sex Assault Conviction
Cosby then pulled Bonet off the series, according to Lenny. After his daughter with Lisa was born, Cosby allowed the actress to return to “The Cosby Show.”
“But from then on, her relationship with Bill was tense and ultimately untenable,” Kravitz writes.
Bonet eventually left “The Cosby Show” in 1991 and was not invited back for the show’s finale.
Elsewhere in his book, Kravitz recalls the childhood moment when his parents sat him down to talk about his father’s infidelity. Rather than apologize, his father said to him, “You’ll do it, too.”
“I didn’t understand the severity of that statement, and that’s not the answer my mother expected to come out of his mouth,” Kravitz tells USA TODAY. “She was passing the ball to my father, and that would have been his cue to say, “You know, son, I was wrong. I hope you learn from this, etc., etc.” But he said what he said, and wow, that was really hardcore,” he shared.
“I look at it now after writing the book and think he was just speaking from his truth. He went through the same experience with his father, which is one of the reasons he left home young and went to the military. This was a monkey on his back that he’d been trying to get off, only to repeat his father’s history,” Kravitz continued.
“He just figured this was a generational problem that I, too, would repeat. It’s quite deep – it’s like something out of a play. And I didn’t realize its power until I got older, and I had to really work on it and understand it and conquer it. That’s taken (all) my energy and effort throughout my lifetime.”
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]