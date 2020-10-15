Business
Founders of Black-Owned Wine Shop in Downtown Oakland Raise $60K in Funding
*Oakland’s Black Arts Movement Business District will soon be the home of the city’s newest cultural destination for wine lovers, CoCo Noir Wine Shop & Bar.
Co-founded by Bay Area natives Alicia Kidd and Mari Kemp, the wine shop is slated to open during the first quarter of 2021 and will focus on BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) as well as women-owned brands made around the country as well as globally that can be paired with a curated menu of small bites.
“We founded CoCo Noir to be a disruptor in the wine industry by offering a platform and a space for winemakers of color and women producing amazing wines and also expose those wines to an amazing demographic of people,” says Kidd, who is also a distributor, launching her company The Wine Noire in 2017. Together with Kemp, the entrepreneurs are looking to influence the wine culture that has been steadily rising in Oakland’s nationally recognized culinary scene.
Located at 13th and Webster, Kidd and Kemp are designing CoCo Noir to be a place where wine lovers of all levels can enjoy a glass and purchase their favorite bottles while being immersed in a vibrant community culture. “Part of being able to create Coco Noir is to have a place where people can feel comfortable to be themselves, to be human, while also enjoying the fruits of the community, of local arts as well as global libations of different wines that we will be offering,” says Kemp. The San Francisco native has built a successful career in tech as well as real estate investment.
Since launching their Wefunder campaign on September 8, Kidd and Kemp have secured investments of more than $60,000 from over 100 investors and micro-investors who are excited to be a part of bringing community and culture to wine lovers at the downtown Oakland location. Recognizing their innovative vision to celebrate diversity in the wine industry is Credibles co-founder Arno Hesso, who notes on their Wefunder page, “Their plans are ambitious but grounded in a sense of realism. CoCo Noir is honing in on a very promising location in Oakland, which could serve as a launchpad to branching out even further.”
Kidd and Kemp are currently hosting virtual tasting events and experiences with individuals and groups around the country that provide an inside taste of what’s to come with CoCo Noir.
In addition to carefully curated wine offerings and tasty small bites, the anticipated Bay Area wine location will be tech savvy with a first-of-its-kind mobile app and space for working professionals looking for a change of scenery as well as groups looking to host events where wine is the star of the party.
CoCo Noir Wine Shop & Bar’s Wefunder campaign details are available at https://wefunder.com/coco.noir.wine.shop. The investment level starts at $100, with perks being offered for investments of $250 and up. The revenue share model is set up to offer 4% with a 2.5x payback multiple, which more than doubles one’s original investment. Information meetings are also available by emailing [email protected] to schedule.
About Alicia Kidd
Born and raised in Oakland, Alicia is an entrepreneur in the wine industry with a passion for moving the wine and food industry forward with new diversity and inclusion strategies.
About Mari Kemp
A San Francisco native, Mari is a serial investor and entrepreneur and tech executive with a passion for investing in start-ups and growth companies with female co-founders.
source:
V. Sheree Creative Enterprises, LLC
[email protected]
Business
Steve Harvey and Shark Tank’s Daymond John Team-Up to Give Advice to Young Entrepreneurs // STEVE on Watch
*A brand-new episode of STEVE on Watch is AVAILABLE NOW – where Steve Harvey sits down with twins Aaron and David Cabello who have used their entrepreneurial skills to help connect their community to Black-owned restaurants as the creators of Philly’s first Black-owned delivery service app, Black and Mobile.
Now serving in the Atlanta and Detroit area, Steve virtually surprised the twins with an appearance by “Shark Tank’s” Daymond John!
Watch the new episode above
- Episode Title: The Twin Brothers Changing the Food Delivery Game
- Description: Twins Aaron and David started with an idea: a food delivery app that highlights Black businesses. That idea has grown enough to catch a lot of eyes – including “Shark Tank’s” Daymond John!
MORE NEWS: Jussie Smollett to Make Directorial Debut with ‘B-Boy Blues’
Some words of advice & wisdom from Daymond John on how they can grow their business include:
- “I think they’ve expressed what they’re doing and their offering and their projections for what they want to do in an articulate way.”
- “A lot of corporations have grants, especially for minority-owned businesses, and this is free money that they want to give. They just want to know that the money is being used in the right way.”
- “I want to gift you both my digital course – it’s called Daymond on Demand – it helps you start, scale, and grow your business.”
About STEVE on Watch:
Comedian, best-selling author, and Emmy Award-winning host Steve Harvey offers his hilarious and insightful viewpoint on “STEVE on Watch.” Whether Steve’s sharing his unique perspective on the very real issues affecting his audience, meeting remarkable people and hearing their inspirational stories, getting the true story behind the latest viral sensation, or simply laughing with some of the biggest stars of film, television, and music – you’ll see it all on “STEVE on Watch”!
- Tune-In: “STEVE on Watch” season two is available now on Facebook Watch. The season will run for 20-weeks, with multiple episode drops throughout the week.
- Episode Image (Credit: Facebook Watch): HERE
- Images: HERE
- Production: Executive Producers are Steve Harvey, Brandon Williams, Christel Sice, Michael Antinoro and Ianthe Jones who also serves as showrunner.
About Facebook Watch
Facebook Watch is a place to discover and enjoy video on Facebook. Home to a wide range of video – from scripted comedy and drama, to competition and reality series, to individual creators and live sports – Facebook Watch is a destination where content, community and conversation come together. This is a personalized viewing experience, where you can discover new content based on what your friends are watching, and catch up on the shows you follow. Facebook Watch is available for free on mobile apps across Apple and Android, on desktop, laptop, all Portal devices and on TV apps listed HERE.
source:
Hannah Macdonald
Beck Media
[email protected]
Business
Killer Mike: Banking on Greenwood
*Killer Mike is a Grammy-winning rapper, who has excelled as a songwriter, actor, activist, and entrepreneur. As of Thursday, Oct. 9, he can add banker to his portfolio of titles.
Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, is co-founder of the new Greenwood Bank. He shares ownership of Greenwood with civil rights icon and former mayor of Atlanta, Andrew J. Young and Ryan Glover, founder of Bounce TV Network.
According to Killer Mike, who was born, raised, and still lives in Atlanta, Greenwood is a “FinTech Neobank,” which means it will function as an online bank/digital bank. Greenwood will offer full-service banking, to include savings and spending accounts, peer-to-peer money transfers, mobile deposits, Apple & Android Pay, Global ATM Networks, community reinvestments, two-day early pay, no hidden fees, and more. All deposits are FDIC insured up to $250,000.
“Greenwood is the Black bank of the future,” said Killer Mike. “When I was called by Ryan Glover about partnering with him and Andrew Young to start Greenwood, I was interested because the bank, besides it being a savings, deposit, and investment institution, is looking at getting in the game of adding capital to small and medium businesses, and creating Black and Latinx businesses looking to grow.”
Glover adds:
“It’s no secret that traditional banks have failed the Black and Latinx community,” said Glover in a statement. “We needed to create a new financial platform that understands our history and our needs going forward, a banking platform built by us and for us, a platform that helps us build a stronger future for our communities.”
Greenwood Bank takes its name from “Black Wall Street,” which was part of the historic Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma. It was a center of African American enterprise, entertainment, wealth, and an investment capital. At its apex, it was said the dollar in this elite financial Black sector of Tulsa circulated 36 times and stayed up to a year in the Black community before leaving.
The Greenwood District was destroyed in 1921, when mobs of white people torched and destroyed it. By many estimates, up to 10,000 African Americans were left homeless, with approximately 300 Black people killed.
MORE ON EURWEB: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers: From Victimized Boys to Traumatized Men – Boy Scouts Of America
The new Greenwood Bank, according to Killer Mike, wants to duplicate the longevity of the Black dollar that once circulated in the Black community of Tulsa. He said today, a dollar circulates for 20 days in the white community, but only six hours in the Black community.
“Greenwood will be banking in the palm of your hand,” said Killer Mike. “Many things are going digital for African Americans. African Americans use their phones for banking, paying bills and other things more than other groups of people. Greenwood is perfect and fit for the time in terms of how we move around and bank. As brick and mortar banks are pulling out of our community, Black people still need access to banking as an alternative to check cashing places. Greenwood is the alternative. It’s perfect for our community.”
While the Greenwood Bank is interested in serving all age groups, Killer Mike wants a big presence from Black and Latinx in Generation X (individuals born between 1961 and 1981) and Generation Y or Millennials (individuals born between 1982 and 2004).
“I’m personally taking the challenge to get young people,” Killer Mike said. “My belief is that young people should be flocking to Greenwood the same way that our grandparents flocked to Black banks. Whether people live in Chicago, Detroit, D.C., Los Angeles, or Compton, I believe that we can do it in all those places. Greenwood gives them the ability to do their banking with the phones right in our hands. This is our time to take back control of our lives and our financial future.”
While Greenwood won’t open officially until January 2021, the bank, since launching its website on Oct. 9, has amassed a sizable list of individuals wanting to open a Greenwood Bank account.
Opening an account will have other beneficial factors to impact Black and Latinx communities. According to Greenwood’s website, for every customer that signs up, the bank will provide five free meals to a family in need. With each swipe of a Greenwood debit card, it will prompt a donation to UNCF for education, or the NAACP to support civil rights initiatives. And every month, Greenwood will provide a $10,000 grant to a Black or Latinx small business owner that is a Greenwood customer.
“The work that we did in the civil rights movement wasn’t just about being able to sit at the counter. It was also about being able to own the restaurant,” said Young. “Killer Mike, Ryan and I are launching Greenwood to continue this work of empowering Black and Brown people to have economic opportunity.”
To sign up for a Greenwood account or learn more about the bank, log on to www.bankgreenwood.com.
Business
Yelp to Flag Businesses Accused of Racism (Video)
*Yelp has announced that it will start issuing warning labels for businesses that have been flagged for racist behavior.
This means that any business receiving a verified complaint about racism will have a huge banner at the top of the screen saying that the business acted in a racist manner. Yelp told the publication Eater that this includes “the use of racist language, symbols, or sentiment that clearly discredits the Black Lives Matter movement.”
The move comes after Yelp noticed a rising number of reviews alleging racist behavior from businesses. The site recorded a 133% growth in incidents spurred by media reports or social media posts compared to last year. The company says they have already put up over 450 alerts on businesses pages.
Watch a report about Yelp’s new policy below:
