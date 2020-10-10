Columns
Larry Buford: America is Sitting on a Powder Keg!
Gun-toting and Tongue-slinging (the fuse is lit)
[Editor’s note: This article was first published in 2013. In light of the rise of domestic terrorist activity, we thought we’d re-print it as a reminder of the unfinished business of gun control]
Seems these days a lot of Americans are brushing their teeth with gunpowder and just shootin’ off at the mouth! Social media is becoming a shameful cesspool of shameless foul and damaging communication (‘e-mail netiquette’). So much for the phrase, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.” Cowards and thugs are hiding behind keyboards and guns, as their words and bullets are fired randomly at unsuspecting victims.
Gunsmiths and Wordsmiths are not to blame for the mishandling, misuse, and abuse we are seeing today resulting in gun-related massacres along with suicides triggered by cyberspace bullying. These consequential events have become so common – we see the symptoms and know the causes, and yet we all seem to be helpless and neutralized to do anything about them. It’s how we use guns and how we use words that kill. What are we as a people willing to do about the elephant in the room called irresponsibility?
We cannot legislate it nor dictate it – it has to come from an equal, central place within us, so that we all approach it from an equal, central position. If there is to be any change it will have to come from the heart of the people, or else the constitutional idealistic/legalistic Second Amendment (‘right to bear arms’), and the First Amendment (‘freedom of speech’) will become our own internal atomic bomb that will eventually destroy us. After the Sandy Hook Massacre, Wayne LaPierre, executive vice president of the National Rifle Association – proponents of the Second Amendment – blamed it on the First Amendment that is causing young men across America to lash out. Is it the pot calling the kettle black?
Years ago, I thought if the concerted effort of the law, the media and other resources used to regulate seat belt usage and invoke smoking ordinances could be so successful, why not the same for gun-control? Okay, before you stop reading, please hear me out. In 2011 a survey result conducted for Mayors Against Illegal Guns said, “The public overwhelmingly supports laws requiring the reporting of lost or stolen firearms. A nationwide poll in 2011 found that 94 percent of Americans…including 94 percent of gun owners, favor laws to require the reporting of lost or stolen firearms.” As I was reading this, I was reminded of the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) commerce/consumer laws for registering commercial and non-commercial vehicles.
When a vehicle is purchased through a licensed dealership, the Vehicle Registration Number (VIN which is strategically placed in a tamper-proof location on the unit) is registered with the purchaser’s name to the state database as the owner. Each year a DMV notice to renew is sent to the owner. Now (at least in California) if the owner decides he no longer wants to operate the vehicle, he has to provide that information on the notification and return it, otherwise he will be penalized monetarily. If the owner decides to sell the vehicle (a private sale), he has to transfer the title to the new owner thus continuing a paper trail and maintaining accountability for the vehicle. Why not adopt the same rule for dealership and private sales of guns?
Instead of permits being renewed every three years or so, it would be every year and for every gun owned. That way people can buy as many guns as they want as long as they are registering and paying for them annually. This would give people pause and perhaps discourage multiple and frivolous purchases. Manufacturers could assign a tamper-proof Gun I.D. Number (GIN) as a way to trace the gun back to the last registered owner. The California Penal Code requires that all gun transfers be conducted at licensed dealers, so if a murder weapon is traced back to a person who sold a gun illegally, that person should be charged as an accomplice to the crime, even if the gun is traced all the way back to the manufacturer who may or may not have followed the rules. In other words, let’s create a trail of accountability to encourage and enhance responsibility.
For gun dealerships and gun shows to be tasked with conducting background checks is like the fox guarding the hen house. They will and have cut corners because they are in the business of selling guns! Today (1/15/13) a Pew Research poll revealed that 85 percent of Americans are in favor of stricter laws on background checks, and gun permits.
According to one report, of all the fifty United States and the District of Columbia, only four require an owner’s license for both long guns and hand guns, and only one (New York as of this writing) for hand guns. Now that gun violence has been escalated to a ‘public health’ issue, if we could set federal standards for across-the-board-prevention, and turn the focus on who owns the guns rather than who has a license to carry a gun, it may be a start in curbing some illegal and illicit gun activity. If we use the DMV model of ownership and transfers, people would think twice about where a gun may end up.
This is a very urgent and pressing issue and it’s time for a round-up. Then after this, maybe we can focus on social media and the deadly ‘e-mail netiquette’ crisis, starting with some of the blatant disrespect being shown to the Office of the President by some of our elected officials and so-called leaders.
Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based contributing writer. Author of “Things Are Gettin’ Outta Hand” and “Book To The Future” (Amazon); two insightful books that speak to our moral conscience in times like these. Email: [email protected]
The Journal of Steffanie Rivers: Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is
There’s no place in America that’s safe from racism when you’re Black in America. It doesn’t matter where you live, or how smart you are. You can be jogging, eating ice cream at home or sleeping in your bed. Racism can find you.
If there’s anybody who knows this better than most, it’s Sarah Collins Rudolf. She was in church on a September Sunday morning when a bomb exploded killing four little girls and injuring countless other people who were just trying to attend church service. One of those little girls was Mrs. Rudolf’s sister, Addie Mae Collins. Addie Mae, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson and Denise McNair are collectively known as the Four Little Girls killed in the Sixteenth Street Church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama. Even though Mrs. Rudolf survived the blast she suffered from debilitating burns and she lost vision in one eye.
Everybody knew the murderers were Ku Klux Klan members enraged about recent school desegregation. But a racists in charge of the criminal justice system protected those murders for decades.
Recently Alabama’s Governor Kay Ivey formally apologized to Mrs. Rudolf for what the governor admitted was ‘one of the darkest days in Alabama’s history.’ But the governor stopped short of endorsing Ruldolf’s request for restitution. The governor offered an apology 57 years overdue. Yet, for a woman who lost a loved one and has suffered with debilitating injuries since that fateful day, restitution isn’t too much to ask. Refusing to endorse Rudolf’s request makes this apology ring hollow.
Mrs. Rudolf’s attorneys are seeking restitution on her behalf for the decades of medical bills, counseling and emotional pain she has suffered that started when the State of Alabama allowed these racist acts to go unpunished.
MORE NEWS: Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Reveals Their Final Conversation: ‘He Always Did His Best’
New York paid restitution to victims of the 9-11 terrorist attacks. Survivors and family members of the Boston Marathon bombing got paid. And last week a judge approved an $800 million settlement for the victims of the Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Hotel shooting. So if they can get paid, then Alabama – with its well-documented racist history – should pay Mrs. Rudolf.
Politicians should stop writing apologies if they’re not willing to write checks. Stop wishing us well if you’re not ready to put your money where your mouth is, especially in a state such as Alabama where then Governor George Wallace promoted ‘segregation today, segregation forever’ in his inaugural address.
As we used to say in elementary school: sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me. Although words can be hurtful, it’s those weapons of destruction that kill and maim us! It’s bullets and knees on our necks that serve as modern day lynchings.
And that brings me to my second point: As symbolic as it is for owners of professional sports teams to allow players to kneel during the National Anthem, and other displays of peaceful protests against legalized genocide of Black people, the best indication of what as person cares about is where he spends his time and where he spends his money.
A recent USA Today investigation revealed that in 2019 and so far in 2020 pro sports team owners have donated no less than $14.6 million to U.S. congressional candidates with nearly 86% of those donations going to Republican candidates and conservative causes that include $3.7 million to political action committee (PACs) aligned with President Donald Trump.
This is the same Donald Trump who said he doesn’t believe there is systemic racism in America; he believes the criminal justice system is fair and equitable; he makes excuses for bully, liar, killer cops that Joe Biden’s 1994 Crime Bill helped put on the streets around the United States.
Incidentally, $1.35 million of the donations from owners of pro sports teams went to Democratic congressional candidates and liberal causes, including $334,000 to directly support Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, according to the report.
Trump doesn’t support the Black Lives Matter movement. He has supported legislation that weakens environmental protection for clean air and water. He systematically is dismantling Obamacare that offers more Americans healthcare, even with pre-existing conditions. And that’s a benefit needed especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.
While I agree that everyone has the right to spend their money where and with whom they want, show me where a man spends his time and his money and I’ll show you what he values. Most pro sports team owners value conservative ideologies that are in opposition to what most of their players value. They should put their money where their mouths are.
Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @TCBStef.
Dr. Gretchen Sorin Talks Driving While Black and Her PBS Special on SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’
In an exclusive two-part conversation with Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, curator, documentarian, professor and author Dr. Gretchen Sorin literally take us on a historical road trip, exploring the popular acronym DWB beyond the lens of racial profiling. In her new book, Driving While Black, the effervescent Sorin shares how the car, which has served as the ultimate symbol of independence and possibility, played different roles for both the Black and White community.
We begin our talk during the period of 1930, which was also known as the Jim Crow Era, discussing everything from W. E. B. Dubose to Booker T. Washington to Albert Einstein to the cars that played a prominent role with Black vacationers, business travelers, entertainers, sports figures and Civil Rights activists. We also dissect the history behind the infamous Green Book travel guides, sharing a number of revealing findings.
And we conclude our conversation, delving into how Dr. Sorin partnered with filmmaker Ric Burns, who is the younger brother to documentarian Ken Burns, to turn her book, which has been a labor of love for over two decades, into an upcoming must-see PBS documentary.
To Tune In via SiriusXM and/or several of our free FM online outlets, click here.
Show One Airs – Saturday, October 3 – Wednesday, October 7
Show Two Airs – Saturday, October 10 – Wednesday, October 14
And for more information on the upcoming PBS Special, click here.
Larry Buford: Kobe Bryant and the Perfect Storm of 2020!
*When and how world-class athlete Kobe Bryant died in January, set the tone for things to come in this year 2020. It was a perfect storm of events to follow – COVID-19, the murder of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor (among others), global protests, wildfires burning up the west coast, massive flooding on the east, and no decisive/definitive leadership from the White House – has left us all in a lurch.
While this COVID-19 pandemic has given us time to stay-at-home; shutting down businesses, schools and other “non-essential” entities; we’ve had an opportunity to reset the scale – to recalibrate!
What really matters now? We’ve enjoyed all the best in entertainment – sports, music, film, fashion etc. – and here we are now chomping at the bit to get back to where we were, when we should be looking at where we are and how we should be going forward!
What can we do now as the world economy has come to a screeching halt, to engage in God’s economy? What can we do now to bring it back better? That business model that we all complained about; the systemic injustices; the inequities – all the things that we’d like reformed are now glaringly on the table.
Do we see people taking advantage of the advantage at hand? No! People still want to go to the beach; to party, to shake their butts on the internet and all other kinds of foolishness. From whence comes this spirit of defiance? At least wear a mask as prescribed by the professionals!
MORE NEWS: Survivor of 1963 KKK Church Bombing Seeks Compensation from State, Alabama Governor Apologizes
Black folks in particular need to wake up and shake up one another – stop making excuses – and stop reinforcing what Hollywood and the media have decidedly defined us to be. We are not buffoons (with some exception) trying to fit in and be accepted. No amount of money nor fame can bring about the dignity that we deserve just as any other race or ethnicity on this planet.
Remember the “bra-burning” era of the 1960’s? It was a women’s rights party, but when the party was over, white women went home to stability; black women went home to chaos because they did not come out of the same stability from the start.
Fast-forward to today – same thing – we’re out there partying and trying to do what white folks are doing when we should be trying to get some basic things at home in order. This is not just a racial issue, but more a character issue and a historical fact that keeps us as a people, at the bottom of the totem pole.
If we do nothing else for the balance of this historical, game-changing year, in honor of the fallen – Kobe, the victims of COVID-19, victims of police brutality, victims of natural disasters and essential workers – let us re-examine ourselves and reassess what really matters. And by all means, let’s get out and VOTE (thank you Congressman John Lewis for your service!) – purposefully and meaningfully!!
Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based contributor. Author of “Things Are Gettin’ Outta Hand” and “Book To The Future” (Amazon). Email: [email protected]
