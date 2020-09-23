News
‘Bridezillas’ Exclusive Clip: Nakosha Is Not Happy w/ Her Dress! [WATCH]
*“Bridezillas” returns to WE tv this week and we have an exclusive clip of the upcoming premiere episode!
In the clip, Nakosha wants more alterations done to her dress and suffers a hilarious wardrobe malfunction.
Will she be able to get her perfect dress in time? Scroll up and watch the moment via the clip above.
Here’s more from the press release:
“Bridezillas” returns to WE tv this fall spotlighting ‘normal’ women who have turned into ‘Bridezillas,’ all in the name of planning the ‘perfect’ wedding. The fan favorite phenomenon, which was filmed prior to quarantine, returns for season 13 on Thursday, September 24 at 10:00 pm ET/PT, with the addition of Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award winner Loni Love as the new voice of its signature series. This season, Bridezillas bust budgets and battle bridesmaids to slay on their perfect day. These strong, sassy brides will stop at nothing to have the wedding of their dreams!
Elsewhere in the premiere episode titled “Big Easy Queen & $100K Bride,” $100K Bride Stacy breaks down when her planner pushes her to an epic meltdown when he fails to cater to her every demand. Big Easy Queen Nakosha’s wild bachelorette goes left when her soon-to-be husband finds about the stripper!
Watch Bridezillas Thursdays at 10/9c on WE tv.
Obama/Trump/Political
Trump Allegedly Said ‘Lack of Initiative’, Not Racism, Prevents Progress of Black Americans (Video)
*The Washington Post reported Wednesday that President Trump allegedly said privately to senior officials that a lack of initiative, rather than racism, had prevented Black Americans from progress in the United States.
The Post story, which sourced two dozen current and former U.S. officials, put remarks Trump made in private in the context of other derogatory remarks it said he privately made about other groups, including Hispanics and Jewish Americans. The Post said many of the officials spoke candidly on the condition of anonymity because they said they feared retribution.
Officials said that in one instance, Trump said following phone calls with Jewish lawmakers that Jews “are only in it for themselves” and “stick together” in an ethnic alliance. In response to first lady Melania Trump’s planned 2018 trip to Africa, the president reportedly said he “could never understand why she would want to go there.” According to a former senior White House official who spoke to the Post, Trump responded to staffers who challenged him on his views by saying, “No one loves Black people more than me.”
The White House responded to the Post story in a statement from White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews.
“Donald Trump’s record as a private citizen and as president has been one of fighting for inclusion and advocating for the equal treatment of all,” Matthews told the Post. “Anyone who suggests otherwise is only seeking to sow division.”
The article comes a day after Trump announced that he was extending his administration’s ban on race- and sex-based discrimination training for federal agency employees by including federal contractors as well.
Below, the YouTube show The Young Turks discuss Trump’s comments about Black people in Bob Woodward’s interview tapes for his new book “Rage.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Jodie Turner-Smith on Not Passing ‘Fear’ to Daughter Through Breastfeeding
*Jodie Turner-Smith says it was quite challenging being a new mom and balancing her emotions during protests surrounding the death of George Floyd.
The “Queen & Slim” recalls being home in California with husband Joshua Jackson as the nation erupted over the police killing of Floyd.
“We decided to live in West Hollywood for the birth [to be closer to a hospital in case of an emergency], so I was hearing the sirens and the marches,” the “Queen & Slim” star recalls in a new interview with Porter. “I could hear all the unrest outside the door, and it actually took me a while before I could watch the video of George Floyd because I was nursing my daughter and you think about the generational trauma that we already carry and deal with and pass on.”
“I was trying really hard not to pass on that fear, sadness and anxiety through my breast to my child,” she added. “I had to shut a lot of it down and just stay insular and inside my family for a bit.”
READ MORE: Jodie Turner-Smith Opens Up About 4-Day Labor Journey: ‘I Was Fatigued’
View this post on Instagram
moth·er /ˈməT͟Hər/ : a fantastic voyage that begins in wonder and transformation. >>>>> thank you @fancygomez for capturing a small piece of this portion of the journey. i will never forget how this felt and now won’t soon forget how it looked 🌱💞 #FrankieMark #JodieByFrankieMark
Turner-Smith had a home birth with the support of her obstetrician, her doula, her midwife, her mother and Jackson.
“Right after I gave birth, my husband washed her, and the midwife and doula cleaned everything up. Then me, my husband and my daughter, we just slept for a good 12 hours. I needed that. We needed that,” she recalled.
She opted for a home birth amid the COVID-19 pandemic and due to the “negative birth outcomes for Black women in America.”
“We had already decided on a home birth, because of concerns about negative birth outcomes for Black women in America — according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of pregnancy-related deaths is more than three times greater for Black women than for white women, pointing, it seems to me, to systemic racism,” she wrote in an essay for the September issue of British Vogue.
“We never imagined that in the coming weeks, hospitals around the country would begin restricting who could be present in the birthing rooms, forcing mothers to deliver without the support person or people of their choice,” she explained. “Delivering at home ensured that I had what every single woman deserves to have: full agency in determining my birth support.”
Turner-Smith spent nearly four days in labor in late April.
“Early in the morning on my third day of labour, my husband and I shared a quiet moment. I was fatigued and beginning to lose my resolve. Josh ran me a bath, and as I lay in it contracting, I talked to my body and I talked to my daughter,” she shared. “In that moment, he snapped a picture of me. An honest moment of family and togetherness — a husband supporting a wife, our baby still inside me, the sacred process of creating a family.”
News
WE REMEMBER: Legendary Chicago Bears Great Gale Sayers Has Died at Age 77
*The sports world has lost yet another legend. Gale Sayers, the Chicago Bears Hall of Fame halfback, passed away on September 22nd at age 77.
Although a definitive cause of death has not been given, in 2017, Sayers’ wife revealed that he had been diagnosed with dementia in 2013, and that it was likely caused by his football career.
Sayers, who played football at the University of Kansas, was drafted fourth overall in the 1965 NFL draft, by the Chicago Bears and fifth overall by the Kansas City Chiefs of the American Football League. He decided to play for the Bears. Although his career was shortened by knee injuries, and he only played professionally from 1965-1971, it was productive and impactful enough to land him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977, at age 34, the youngest player ever inducted into the Hall.
MORE NEWS: NAACP Denounces Decision to Indict Only 1 Officer in Connection to Murder of Breonna Taylor
As a rookie, Sayers scored 22 touchdowns, an NFL record, as well as gained 2,272 NFL rookie setting all-purpose yards.
He was the NFL Rookie of the Year. During his career, he went to the Pro Bowl four times, earned five first-team All-Pro selections and was named Comeback Player of the Year in 1969, after leading the NFL in rushing yards, after coming back from a knee injury that forced him to miss the final five games of the 1968 season.
In 1967, Gale Sayers and his Bears teammate Brian Piccolo became the first interracial roommates in the NFL. Their friendship and Piccolo’s struggle with cancer, was chronicled in Sayers’ autobiography, “I Am Third,” which lent itself to the 1971 movie “Brian’s Song,” in which Gale Sayers was portrayed by Billy Dee Williams.
As of 2019’s NFL off-season, Gale Sayers held at least 20 Bears franchise records.
Marilyn Smith is a Los Angeles based writer/reviewer. Contact her via [email protected].
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]