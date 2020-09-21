Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Instagram Star Kwaylon ‘BlameItOnKway’ Rogers Talks Tyler Perry’s Influence and Paying It Forward [EUR Exclusive]
*We caught up with Internet sensation Kwaylon “BlameItOnKway” Rogers to dish about his massive social media fame and appearance in Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play, which launched exclusively on BET+ on August 27.
In Tyler Perry’s final stage run as Madea, he pulls together some of his audience’s favorite characters for a family gathering. Madea, Mr. Brown, Cora, and Aunt Bam are all under one roof for over two hours of pure joy. Rogers plays TiTi in the show, his popular online persona that is a big part of his success.
When his insanely popular Instagram platform caught the attention of Rihanna some years ago, he tells us that his reaction was one of “You really have to go full force at this point because Rihanna has her eyes on you.”
“And after that … God is continuing to bless me, and put blessings in my lap. The collaboration with Janet (Jackson) led to the collaboration with J-Lo, that led to the collaboration with Tyler Perry. He saw all of that and he was like, “Okay, there’s something about this guy that’s special. Let me give him an opportunity,” Rogers explained.
Check out our full Q&A below.
READ MORE: David and Tamela Mann are ‘Lifting Spirits’ with BET+ Launch of ‘Madea Farewell’ [EUR Exclusive]
I’ve been following you on social media for year. How does this interview find you today? How are you holding up during this crazy COVID pandemic?
Kwaylon: I’m holding up real good. I’ve just been trying to stay busy, but at the same time stay safe. But I love doing content. I’ve always loved doing content. I love making people happy, so I could only be on lockdown and locked in a room for a good week or two. And then after that, it was just like, okay, let me put my face mask on and get back to work.
Speaking of that, one thing that I’ve noticed over the years is that your creative team turned it up several notches. They’re simply dynamic. That got me to thinking about the very first clip I saw of you years ago, the ALS water bottle challenge – to where you are now.
Kwaylon: That is a classic. You went way, way back with that one.
Talk about your creative team and at what point did you start to expand and incorporate all these special effects and clever edits.
Kwaylon: It’s funny because I’m from Dallas and I lived in Houston for maybe five, six years. And I worked at Christian Louboutin. I worked at this retail store and I always felt pressed with time when it came to content and stuff like that. And I just took that leap of faith and left the job and wanted to go full force into the content.
So I moved to LA and it took a minute to find some people. But through meeting that one person, I would meet somebody else. And through that person, I would meet a makeup artist. And through that makeup artist, I would meet a hairstylist. And through the hairstylist I would meet… but I would also expand with key people. So when it comes to a makeup artist or hairstylist, I would have two or three of them give different looks and not to get stagnant and get comfortable with just one certain look.
So your infamous TiTi character… you actually play her in Tyler Perry’s “Madea Farewell” stage play?
Kwaylon: It’s different because TiTi is TiTi, but TiTi is a younger version of TiTi. So TiTi on Instagram and across social media platforms, she’s a 28-year-old. But in the play TiTi’s 17 years old. So what you notice with the content on social media, TiTi is a lot more bold. She’s a lot more fussy, but in this play, she’s scared of Madea. She’s not going to talk back to Madea. So she has to humble herself.
How did you get involved with the play? Was Tyler a fan of your content? Did he reach out and ask you to join the show?
Kwaylon: So what happened was… I had just finished a really cool video with my director who is my right hand man. At that point we were on fire. We were releasing content back-to-back-to-back. He knows I’m a huge fan of Tyler Perry. And he was like, maybe you should make a post on your page just to see what would happen. And I made a post. I put a picture of Medea right beside TiTi, and at the top of the picture say, “Y’all my dream is to meet Tyler Perry.” And all of my fans…and he had over 30,000 comments on some posts where people were just tagging my name. Like, Hey Tyler, you need to know this guy.
I met one of his stylists a long time ago. And she told me, “I met you in a club with my friend and you didn’t know who I was, but you were so nice to me. You were so, so nice to me. You took a picture with me and you had a little small conversation with me. So that being said, I don’t know if you noticed, but I’m Tyler Perry’s stylist, and I can connect you to him.” An hour later, Tyler Perry’s calling me just off of me having that good experience meeting his stylist, and we connected. She gave me that big opportunity with Tyler and Tyler had checked my videos out. And by the time he called me, he was just already laughing like, “Oh my gosh, where have you been?”
View this post on Instagram
We had 200 shows, imagine hitting ya face 200 times 😫😫😫 ready for a 2nd movie already! @betplus
How often do you hear “You deserve your own show? You need to be on TV.”
Kwaylon: Oh it’s time. It is so time for TiTi to be on TV. Well, I mean, actually it just happened. TiTi’s already on TV, but I definitely want to, because it’s a cool thing to look on my TV screen and to see something I created. But yes, all the time my fans are in my comments, saying, “Hey, you need to be on TV. You need to be on TV. You need to be on a show.” So the fact that I’m living that dream is so cool and so, so surreal.
So for folks who didn’t see the play during its initial run, tell us about some of the themes explored in this story that you think will resonate with Black viewers.
Kwaylon: Yes. With TiTi’s character, she’s chasing this guy and he doesn’t see that. He doesn’t want her, and she’s super insecure, but towards the end of the play, you see… I don’t want to give too much away, but… towards the end of the play, Madea talks to TiTI and kind of lays it out as far as instilling in TiTi that you’re beautiful and you don’t have to chase whatever. You don’t ever have to chase whatever you want. If somebody wants you, they’ll want you. And with the TiTi character, I love how he played it out from the top to the end, because she started out obsessed. And towards the end, Madea kind of got her together.
What are you hoping viewers are left thinking about or talking about after they go on this journey with TiTi and Madea?
Kwaylon: I just hope that they want more. ‘m getting a lot of responses, “Okay, now at this point we need a TiTi and Madea movie.” I just want that momentum to keep and stay. It’s just really cool to see how many people are watching it at the same time, too. I’m reposting back to back these little stories and these little clips of people watching it with their families. People watching it with their friends, people on their phones at work. I think Tyler did a really good job of giving TiTi a spotlight, but not giving TiTi too much. You leave people wanting more. So that’s what I want people to just want more of TiTI and Madea, or TiTi and Bam, or TiTi and Cora and Brown.
Let’s talk about TiTi. Where did the inspiration come from? Is she a mashup of different female personalities in your life?
Kwaylon: Yes, yes, absolutely. I have two sisters and both of my sisters have girls, and my mom has like seven sisters and all of them had girls. So I grew up around a lot of women, but I also grew up watching people like Madea, and I grew up watching people like Jamie Foxx’s character Wanda, and Shanaynay, Martin Lawrence’s character. So I grew up watching those characters and I always loved how they could turn into somebody completely different, because even with myself, like I’m a shy, pretty laid back person, but TiTi, I’m loud. I’m bold. And I always thought that that was cool.
I’ve been speaking to a lot of artists lately about the challenges of promoting their brand on social media since COVID put the nation on lockdown. With more people at home and online, are you having to put out more content to keep up with the demand?
Kwaylon: I’ve always kept it real, as far as pacing. I would never overload the character. So I would pace it out. But at the same time during COVID, the watch time is up. So people are at home. People are on a lockdown and trying to stay safe and just watching TV and watching Netflix. So I wanted to tap into doing longer-form content. So if you pay, if you look at my page now, whereas before COVID, I was doing a lot of one minute, or 30 second clips, but now I’m tapping into three, four or five minute. I’m really expanding the time with the content.
View this post on Instagram
Before you become an overnight success, first you have to be an everyday hustler!
When did you realize you were an internet sensation?
Kwaylon: That’s a really good question. I would say one of the most pivotal moments for me was when Rihanna followed me. She was one of the first huge, obviously icons that followed me. And she was supporting me. She DM’d me and she ended up putting me in her Fenty campaign for makeup. I was one of the first influencers to do that, so that was a cool experience. At that moment I had just moved to LA and she gave me that opportunity. It was like, okay, now you really got to go after it, you really have to go full force at this point because Rihanna has her eyes on you.
And after that … God is continuing to bless me, and put blessings in my lap. The collaboration with Janet (Jackson), that led to the collaboration with J-Lo, that led to the collaboration with Tyler Perry. He saw all of that and he was like, “Okay, there’s something about this guy that’s special. Let me give him an opportunity.” So it’s really, really, really cool. Super cool. I would say Rihanna definitely was the first person to put me on a platform. And then obviously Tyler Perry is just like, at this point, it’s like, okay, now I want to do a movie.
View this post on Instagram
I got a P.O BOX! I’m gonna give 5 people a mini commercial for free!! I won’t just post your business I’ll be talking about it and using it for everyone to see! Send ya merch & products to my P.O. Box NOW! Good luck! My box number is 811941 City Los Angeles California zip code 90081 .. And I’ll be posting 5 more on my story! ❤️ size medium |10.2 in shoes| I love blue/green |no allergies |
With the COVID crisis, the Black Lives Matter movement sweeping the nation, the civil unrest over race relations in America and calls for social justice, is any of this inspiring the type of content you want to put out going forward?
Kwaylon: I ‘m currently working on something really, really cool and really, really current that people need to hear. You know, as far as racial injustice, all of these police crimes, all of this stuff. So I’m going to touch on a lot of that stuff with these little docu-series that I’m about to come out with on YouTube. It’s definitely inspired me to change how I do videos, even just to help our people out. If you notice on my page recently, I’ve done this thing, and this is just no benefit to me, but it’s just all about the people that support me, and about my people and about our people. And I noticed that there was a lot of people in the pandemic that had been hurt as far as businesses.
It was a lot of businesses that were impacted from the COVID situation, and it inspired me to give an opportunity and a platform for other people. So I made a post where I’m like, “Hey y’all, I want to help you guys continue through the pandemic with the businesses and stuff like that.” So I had people send me their packages from their businesses: skin care lines, people that do hair, lashes, all of this stuff. I got so many. Hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of packages. And I put them on a platform and I shouted out five, six businesses, and I’ve done it like three or four times at this point. And each time the businesses are selling out. So that’s my way of not just giving people funny content, but how can I tap into helping people and uplifting people and really changing someone’s life if I can.
You know, people can tap into a 15 second video, a minute video and they can escape for that time and laugh and forget about whatever it is that they’re going through. But I also want to touch on how I can help people really grow and understand, now is the time, more than ever, to even start a business, and the importance of that and just not getting stagnant. So my content is slowly but surely changing. Not just funny content, but actually how can I empower and uplift people?
God gave me this platform with these millions and millions of followers. I can’t just make them laugh. I think that’s one thing that Tyler taught me. There was this thing that I would do every time I would release a video on my page. I would always send it to Tyler, like, “Hey, give me feedback. What do you think about it?” And obviously he really liked the content, but there was one time where I sent him a video and he was like, “Hey, I liked this video. It’s funny. It’s cool. But at the same time, what are you leaving people with after they watched this video?” And at that point, I realized, okay, now it’s bigger than the usual TiTi kicking a guy out of the house. It’s just a little funny video, but now, how can I incorporate a lot of discrimination — in a funny way, a relatable way. And then talk about people voting, talk about the crime that’s going on, all of this stuff that’s going on right now.
My content is about to be geared towards that right now. Because again, it’s bigger than just a laugh and just a minute clip, but how can I actually change somebody’s life after they watched the video?
And I feel like Tyler does that. He does a really good job of doing that on the play. The play is really really funny, but you’re left feeling like, “Okay, let me apply all of these messages to my life.” I remember looking out the window on tour and seeing all of these people walk into the building and you see a couple and they’re separate, right? They’re walking, they’re excited to come, but they’re not really talking or whatever. And then you look out the window and you see people laughing, you see people, “Oh my God, that was my favorite part.” And you see people hug and, and people just talking to each other and just giving each other love. And it just goes to show that sometimes people just need to escape for a minute and just laugh, but also be impacted with the message that they can apply to their lives. And Tyler does a really good job with that.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Alfre Woodard on ‘Opening Up a Conversation’ About Criminal Justice with Movie ‘Clemency’
*Alfre Woodard recently opened up about her acclaimed film “Clemency,” in which she stars as a death row warden facing her 12th execution.
Directed by Chinonye Chukwu , “Clemency” won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019, making her the first Black woman to receive the honor.
Chukwu has now signed on to direct a new film about Emmett Till.
“Clemency” premiered amid the civil unrest over the American justice system.
Woodard spoke to Vulture about how the timely film adds to the national conversation about police violence against unarmed Black Americans.
Below are excerpts from the conversation.
READ MORE: Despicable! Police Group Places Gun Target on Image of Black Elected Official (Reggie Jones-Sawyer)
. @AlfreWoodard and @AldisHodge star in #Clemency. Own the film that @Voguemagazine calls “devastatingly powerful” and is Certified Fresh on @RottenTomatoes.
DVD & Digital 3/24 https://t.co/a0j9xAo7HN pic.twitter.com/BBwSeCR6zu
— clemencythefilm (@clemencythefilm) March 5, 2020
While talking to different people about what happens on death row and immersing yourself in this world, was there anything you heard that surprised you?
Everything surprised me. Absolutely everything. Bronwyn Cornelius is our intrepid producer. She told me that she had this really gifted young filmmaker, a woman who wanted to bring forward the life of a prison warden. And I was wondering, Okay, well how do I fit into this story? She said, “You’re the warden.” I went, what? Because I had never thought of a woman as a prison warden. I had all these draconian images of what we’ve seen on film before, and I thought a prison warden must be a bit of a sadist. What is that? And what kind of little girl says that’s, you know, what I want to do? Once I take these ribbons out of my hair, I want to be a death row prison warden.
So what I learned right off — at least with the people I met: the wardens, he director of corrections, and a man who has put more people through the process than anybody in the world, who has been a warden in three of the most active death row states — was that people come to those positions from the mental-health professions. They come to it from social services or public-health administration. The women I met — they were all African American women — they would be in my book club or go to a church or a synagogue that you go to. They’re the type of people that you’d want in an emergency. Not me. Not an artist. Because we start either screaming or laughing depending on what the thing is that we’re reacting to.
But if you are someone who is trained and has experience working with people in traumatic or dire situations, it makes sense that you’re the person to oversee people who are enduring traumatic experience of being incarcerated, who have death hanging over them. If there is going to be a law that people are put to death in the state’s name with our money, then somebody is going to be doing that job. And I realized that who is doing that job matters a whole lot. Yes, we work to abolish it. Yes, we work toward more civilized ways of resolving our appeal system. And, frankly, we hope to get it right when we do. But is it reformation or is it just penalizing people?
Until we change that, then the kind of people that I met are the people that we want in charge.
What was it like working with Chinonye as a director, and how did this experience differ from others you’ve had in Hollywood?
Well, every experience is different if you have a good director. And I’ve had a lot of good directors. It’s like lovers. The experience is you’re making love, but they’re all really different. Filmmaking and being directed is the same way. And I’m not talking about the directors who are fine; I’m talking about the exceptional people. And she is one. She has her history; she is a Nigerian American woman, the daughter of grad students who — crazily enough —lived in Norman, Oklahoma. They were petroleum engineers at the University of Oklahoma. I also came from Oklahoma, from Tulsa, years before.
She spent her formative years in Norman — mind you, with Nigerian parents who were traditional, and so they were keeping that culture alive. But then she spent years in Alaska, of all places. In Alaska, from the ages of 8 to to 18, experiencing the culture there. Everything about her shaped the way that she looks at the world.
Aside from her skill and ability, Chinonye cackles and laughs so loudly. She is one of the most ridiculously joyous people. We lost a couple of guys who got triggered during our [shoot], even as we were just setting up and learning the protocol in our execution scene. Everybody on that set in every department … it was hard for them. It was very hard. But there’s Chinonye. She’d come in just full of brightness and energy every day and cackling. I know I kept myself away from her, because I had somewhere else to be during all this.
She is such a great collaborator; our trip together solidified our friendship for life. And it actually gave us a shorthand for working on set as well. I’ve been around; I don’t have to be told what to do. It’s good for me when a director who is younger than I am instinctively knows how to set a situation up and allow me to do what I instinctively know — what part of my skills to bring to a moment. So we had a good partnership that way. I’m usually excited about a person who some would call “not as experienced,” because that means that they don’t even know what the rules are. They don’t even know they’re breaking rules. And that’s the way every artist should work.
How do you feel this movie intersects with considerations we’re having right now about defunding the police and just taking stock of the racial discrimination intrinsic to the American justice system?
Well, we wanted people to be able to look at this film and have a conversation that they hadn’t had before, have a piece of information to put on the table of conversation. Yea or nay to state-sponsored murder — you can’t make a decision if you don’t have all of the components. And so this is something that we thought was missing. How it affects the people doing it. We wanted people to know: Even if you think you have nothing to do with it, if you paid your taxes, then you have something to do with it. Unless you’re one of those people who is signing petitions, writing letters, trying to stop it.
So it’s opening up a conversation about our criminal justice system. Right now, people have been working for decades trying to kick the doors open about the fact that our criminal justice system is just an industry. It is an industry for unpaid labor. It is not intended to rehabilitate anyone. It is intended to house and warehouse especially Black and brown bodies, but also poor white bodies and poor bodies of other colors. Because it at least started out for us, African Americans, as policing us on the continent. That’s how you kept slaves.
And so people don’t see how it just goes all the way up, through Jim Crow, through the decades, to where we are now — where they’re just housing people on cots in huge gymnasiums. The majority of the people are [incarcerated] for offenses that, if they were from the dominant culture — if they were Caucasian — they might have been slapped on the wrist for. “Boys will be boys,” or whatever. But we have here in California three strikes. You could steal a slice of pizza, break a window, and then punch somebody who punched you first, and then you’re put away for life. It is all those things.
If we had people responding to the vast number of police calls where people call in saying, “My neighbor is acting strangely, but it’s because he’s bipolar,” or: “My son is hallucinating, I’m not sure if it’s undiagnosed mental illness.” If you have a person who goes to that situation, who is trained, who is going to look at it from that perspective rather than somebody who is showing up like the Terminator to answer the call about a child who is basically freaking out. We want people to answer those calls [in a way] that increases the safety of our community, not increases the bloodshed and the trauma.
Read Alfre’s full Vulture interview here.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Watch Trailer for Steve McQueen’s ‘Small Axe’ Anthology Starring John Boyega and Letitia Wright [VIDEO]
*The new trailer for Steve McQueen‘s anthology series “Small Axe,” has dropped, which is a collection of five films, all co-written and directed by the “12 Years a Slave” director.
The stories of “Small Axe” focus on London’s West Indian community, whose lives are impacted by racism and discrimination. The trailer features footage from all five entries.
“I dedicate these films to George Floyd, and all the other black people that have been murdered, seen or unseen, because of who they are, in the U.S., U.K. and elsewhere. ‘If you are the big tree, we are the small axe.’ Black lives matter,” McQueen said earlier this year.
Check out the trailer via the YouTube clip above.
READ MORE: First Photo of John Boyega In Steve McQueen’s Anticipated Drama Series ‘Small Axe’ (Video)
So if you are the big tree, we are the small axe. Ready to cut you down, cut you down.
— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) September 20, 2020
Here’s a breakdown of the other films via EW:
Mangrove stars Letitia Wright as British Black Panther leader Altheia Jones-LeCointe, who, along with eight other Black activists, was arrested and charged with inciting a riot after a peaceful protest in 1970.
Lovers Rock tells a fictional story of young love at a Blues party in 1980, in an ode to the titular romantic reggae genre.
Education is a coming-of-age tale centered around 12-year-old Kingsley (Kenyah Sandy), who is subjected to an unofficial segregation policy preventing many Black children from receiving the education they deserve.
Alex Wheatle tells the true story of award-winning writer Alex Wheatle (Sheyi Cole), as he finds a sense of community for the first time and is later imprisoned during 1981’s Brixton Uprising.
Red, White and Blue tells another true story, that of Leroy Logan (John Boyega), who at a young age saw his father assaulted by two policemen, motivating him to join the Metropolitan Police and change their racist attitudes from within.
“These are very much British stories that have never been told,” McQueen told EW of the films. “Some of these stories have shaped the environment that we live in now. I wanted to tell what was necessary, important, and urgent.”
The series will debut on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 20.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
The Real’s Season 7 Premieres TODAY with New Co-host Garcelle Beauvais / WATCH
*Season 7 kicks off welcoming the show’s newest co-host, Garcelle Beauvais, and her fellow co-hosts have a special surprise for her from her longtime friend Jamie Foxx!
Then co-host Loni Love addresses how important Season 7 of The Real is in today’s changing world.
The ladies welcome The Bold and the Beautiful actress Denise Richards, who discusses her decision to leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and how Garcelle’s friendship helped to get her through a difficult season. In addition, Garcelle answers the question of whether she’ll return to RHOBH next season!
The hosts share their opinions on the recent monetary settlement in Louisville, KY between the city and the family of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot in her apartment in March. While it includes changes to police policy and there remains an ongoing investigation, the ladies discuss how it’s only a first step in changes that are needed.
Later, the hosts talk to Janaya Khan, International Ambassador For Black Lives Matter, who clarifies some topical issues under discussion recently, including “defunding” the police.
And if you discovered your significant other was cheating on you, how many times would you be willing to forgive before you would end the relationship? Garcelle shares about the time she discovered her husband was cheating on her and why she made the decisions.
MORE NEWS: Video: Ellen Talks Controversy in Return: ‘I’ve Been Looking Forward to Addressing it All Directly.’ tWitch Promoted to EP.
The Real Welcomes New Co-Host Garcelle Beauvais!
Loni Love: Welcome to The Real! We are back, and we are so excited to kick off our seventh season!
Jeannie Mai: Woo-hoo!
Loni: Ladies, can you believe seven seasons? Oh my goodness!
Adrienne Houghton: Whoo! Crazy.
Loni: But you know what’s even better, ladies? That we have a brand-new co-host! Oh, we are so excited…
Jeannie and Adrienne: Yay!!
Loni: Our new co-host…
Garcelle Beauvais: Yay!!
Loni: …recently made history when she was cast as the first Black female member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She’s also a actress, a model, a mom… and she’s our really good friend. Everybody, please give it up for the wonderful Garcelle Beauvais! Garcelle!
Garcelle: Thank you so much!
[VIRTUAL CONFETTI STARTS TO SPRAY ACROSS THE SCREEN, WHILE LONI, ADRIENNE AND JEANNIE OPEN CONFETTI STICKS AND CHEER]
Jeannie: Yaaay! Make it rain, make it rain!!
Garcelle: You’re going to make me cry.
Loni: We love us some confetti round here at The Real, and we want, you know, everyone to be welcoming to you… just let us know – tell us about you! We know about you, but tell America about yourself!
Adrienne: Yes!
Garcelle: Oh my god. Well, first of all, I want to say, I am beyond excited to be with you guys. I’m a mom, I’m an actress, I’m a host. I’ve done a bunch of different things, but what I’m really happy about – now more than ever, we need our sisterhood. We need our sisterhood, we want to support each other, uplift each other, have amazing conversations. Even if we disagree, we’re gonna disagree respectfully, and I am thrilled for the opportunity.
Website: thereal.com
Twitter: @TheRealDaytime
Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]