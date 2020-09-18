Police - Police Abuse
Despicable! Police Group Places Gun Target on Image of Black Elected Official (Reggie Jones-Sawyer)
*America is still healing from several violent murders of unarmed Black men and women at the hands of law enforcement officers across the country. But that climate in the country, volatile and fraught with distrust and disagreement, did not stop members of the California Correctional Peace Officer Association (CCPOA) from placing a gun target on the photo of a Black lawmaker in California.
The CCPOA, in a two-minute political video, clearly displayed an image of a “crosshair” symbol over the face of State Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer (D-Los Angeles) at the 1-minute-20-second mark of the clip, which was widely circulated before it was deleted.
“From what I saw, there were no Black correctional officers in the video, no Black representation,” the Rev. Jonathan E.D. Moseley, president of the Los Angeles Chapter of the National Action Network, told California Black Media (CBM).
“It was a despicable piece of propaganda. It was not just targeting elected officials, it targeted an elected Black official,” he continued.
Glen Stailey, a correctional officer and CCPOA’s state president, posted the video on Facebook. CCPOA is supporting a candidate who is running against Jones-Sawyer in the November General Election.
The crosshair symbol is commonly used figuratively to connote that someone or something is being targeted. Whether it’s a sniper, police officer, or a citizen practicing at a range, shooters rely on actual crosshairs in firearm viewfinders to mark the object of their impending gunfire, before they squeeze the trigger.
“It is unconscionable that the president of a peace officer’s association would use such a scare tactic that could incite someone to take action and cause harm,” said Jones-Sawyer, who has asked the Assembly Sergeant-at-Arms for additional security. He has also requested that California Attorney General Xavier Becerra investigate.
In the video, Stailey is shown staring at a wall lined with photos. Other individuals are standing by him. He is specifically pointing his finger at the photo of Jones-Sawyer, which is covered by the crosshairs target symbol.
“CCPOA is prepared to take the lead and speak the loudest. We are going to demand that the increased violence and assault on peace officers are addressed and the perpetrators are held accountable to the highest degree,” Stailey says in the video, pointing to Jones-Sawyer’s photo.
Alice Huffman, president of the California-Hawaii branch of the NAACP, watched the video. She told CBM that it was “heartbreaking.”
“This is hurtful and despicable,” she said. “At its best, this video shows a violation of the trust that we place in our law enforcement authorities. At its worst, this is a dangerously suggestive, racist, calculated and terrifying act perpetrated by people who should know better. These are people we count on to protect us – not to use symbols we all can identify to instill fear in us,” Huffman said. “An apology just doesn’t cut it.”
After a slew of comments on Twitter and Facebook reacting to the video, most of them in opposition, the CCPOA deleted the video.
“The CCPOA posted a video that showed we are ‘targeting’ several legislative districts,” Stailey said in a statement. “It would require a great stretch of the imagination to believe that we meant anything other than our clear intent, which was to demonstrate that we are mounting political campaigns against certain legislators. However, to put this controversy to rest, we are moving the video from our official channels and editing it.”
The California Legislative Black Caucus (CLBC) issued a statement, expressing its concern for “our Member.”
“This video is a part of a cyclical pattern of intimidation and brutality toward African-Americans. Such behavior only further undermines the public’s trust and confidence in law enforcement’s ability to keep us safe,” the statement read. “Nevertheless, we are undeterred. The CLBC is proud of the legislation our Caucus put forward this year to combat this vicious cycle of racism and we remain committed to authoring additional groundbreaking legislation aimed at keeping our officers and the public safe.”
Jones-Sawyer is the chairperson of the Assembly Public Safety Committee.
“This is unacceptable. Putting crosshairs on a sitting Assemblymember with whom you have political disagreements crosses a line big time. Reggie Jones-Sawyer is a great leader for CA, particularly on criminal justice & prison reform,” State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), wrote on his Twitter account.
After two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were shot at close range while sitting in a patrol vehicle on Sept. 13 in Compton, Jones-Sawyer called the crime “cowardly.”
The two deputies survived the ambush.
“I’m against police violence,” Jones-Sawyer told a Southern California radio station on Monday, Sept. 14. “And that’s not only police violence when it involves African Americans or Latinos, but also when violence goes against law enforcement officers. That act was a cowardly act.”
Jones-Sawyer, who represents the 59th Assembly District, is currently in a fight to hold on to his seat. He trailed Efren Martinez, also a Democrat, in the primary election, which forced a runoff in the Nov. 3 General Election.
The California Correctional Peace Officers Association, established in 1957 as the California Correctional Officers Association, has over 30,000 members. The labor union advocates for enhancement of wages and other benefits for its members.
Moseley argued that labor unions and organizations that contract with the state but promote such division should be disqualified from providing services to the government.
“The state putting money into this is another slap in the face,” Moseley said. “Do they really want to better the community? Do they really want to have open dialogue? Do they really want to see change? Or is it just another dog and pony show? Is this who the state does business with? You say you want to bridge the gap in the community, but the actions continue to stay the same.”
California correctional officers are responsible for the custody, safety, security and supervision of inmates in prison.
“This is outrageous. Law enforcement says they care about public safety and then create media that threaten a public official,” Rebecca Weiker posted on Twitter. Weiker is the program director for Re:Store Justice, a non-profit organization that facilitates encounters between survivors and individuals who commit violent crimes.
“Disgusting! Putting a gun target on a Black elected official endangers him and his family,” the California Legislative Latino Caucus tweeted. “Reggie Jones-Sawyer, as chair of the Assembly Public Safety Committee, is a great leader on criminal justice reforms. The CA Latino Caucus stands with Reggie in denouncing these tactics.”
Jones-Sawyer says his family has a history of involvement in the 1960s civil rights and other social justice movements, so he’s aware that threats like the CCPOA’s are not always idle or harmless. His uncle was one of the “Little Rock Nine,” a group of Black students who famously integrated Arkansas’s Central High School in 1957.
“The men and women of the CCOPA deserve better representation and a board that communicates their needs rather than personal biases and hatred,” Jones-Sawyer said.
Story written by Antonio Ray Harvey | California Black Media
Police - Police Abuse
How Mom Handled Officer Who Called for Backup Instead of Simply Issuing Traffic Ticket to Her Teen Son (Watch)
The 19-year-old’s mother, Stacy Harvey-Slocum, filmed herself questioning the officer’s behavior in a 25-minute Facebook Live video that has since gone viral.
With the camera trained on Officer Misty Johnson, Harvey-Slocum explains to her viewers, “She already has his driver’s license, registration and car insurance in her hand. She’s asking if he’s on parole or probation, and [saying] he has to answer her. No he’s not on parole or probation. I say, ‘Go give him the ticket,’ and she will not. She’s just standing there. What are you waiting for, ma’am?”
Harvey-Slocum goes on to point out that the officer has her hand on her gun for no reason.
The officer called for backup and accused the mom of being “verbally aggressive.”
Harvey-Slocum told Sacramento’s ABC10 that her family does not feel safe while this officer is still on duty.
“The officer is still out here, patrolling our neighborhood with a loaded gun, with the same mind frame, of her tattoos and that mask,” Harvey-Slocum said. “That same prideful mind frame, so that means nothing unless officers independently are being held accountable. America is tired of it.”
Watch video of the entire encounter below:
Elk Grove Police Spokesperson Hannah Gray said in a statement the department is aware of the video and they are in talks with the family.
“There was a conversation between the department and the family,” Gray said. “We had a scheduled meeting at the family’s request. They have since canceled the meeting and we will be releasing a statement today.”
The family said the reason they canceled the meeting is that they moved forward with the formal complaint process, which means they would not be able to speak with the officer.
The incident caught the attention of civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is currently representing the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
“She pulled over a Black teen for a simple traffic violation and refused to hand him the ticket, even calling for backup while he was complying with her demands,” Crump tweeted.
Here’s police dashcam video of the teen being pulled over for running the stop sign (at the 0:27 mark), and video (no audio) of his mother confronting officer.
Legal
Utah Cop Faces Assault Charge for Ordering K9 to Bite Black Man with Hands Up (Watch)
*Prosecutors in Utah announced Wednesday that a white Salt Lake City police officer was charged with second-degree felony assault after ordering a K9 dog to bite a Black man who had complied with his command to raise his hands.
The Salt Lake City District attorney’s office charged Officer Nickolas Pearce with aggravated assault stemming from the April 23 incident in which he ordered his dog to bite Jeffery Ryans after responding to a domestic dispute call. Video footage, seen below, was released last month by The Salt Lake Tribune. Prosecutors said Pearce kicked Ryans in his leg, forced him onto his knees, then ordered the dog to “hit.” On command, the dog bit into Ryans’ left leg for about 20 seconds while another officer handcuffed him.
“[Ryans] wasn’t resisting arrest,” Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill told the Salt Lake City newspaper Wednesday. “He certainly wasn’t posing an imminent threat of violence or harm to anyone and he certainly wasn’t concealed. He was fenced in an area and was being compliant.”
Watch below:
#BlackLivesMatter
Ellesia Blaque of Philly Vs. Trump: Professor Basically Tells 45 to Shut Up and Let Her Finish (Watch)
*He can interrupt people all he wants to without pushback because he’s the so-called POTUS, but not Ellesia Blaque of greater Philadelphia. Not last night.
The assistant professor of literature at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania was one of the few masked, socially-distant audience members in attendance at President’s Trump’s town hall moderated by ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos. Blaque told the president that she was born with sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease that qualifies as a pre-existing condition under the Affordable Care Act. She reminded Trump that “Obamacare” assured that folks with pre-existing conditions would not get charged more by insurers. But she’s still shelling out over $7,000 a year in copays due to her condition.
Her exchange with Trump began: “Mr. President, I was born with a disease called sarcoidosis, and from the day I was born, I was considered uninsurable. That disease started in my skin, moved to my eyes, into my optic nerves, and when I went to graduate school, into my brain.”
Blaque told Trump: “Should preexisting conditions, which ObamaCare brought to fruition, be removed…”
“No,” Trump began while she was still talking.
“Please stop and let me finish my question, sir. Should that be removed, within a 36 to 72-hour period, without my medication, I will be dead,” she continued. “And I want to know what it is you’re going to do to assure that people like me who work hard, we do everything we’re supposed to do, can stay insured. It’s not my fault that I was born with this disease. It’s not my fault that I’m a Black woman and in the medical community I’m minimized and not taken seriously.”
Watch Blaque’s entire moment below:
Trump also addressed questions about the country’s systemic racism and disproportionate police brutality against Black Americans. On both issues, he basically pivoted to defending police officers. Regarding his response to the pandemic, he denied downplaying the virus, as evidenced by his own words in the tapes provided by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward for his new Trump biography, “Rage.”
“I actually, in many ways, I up-played it, in terms of action,” Trump said. “My action was very strong.”
The lies just keep coming. Watch them exit his mouth below:
