EURweb Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Issa Rae’s TikTok Micro-Series ‘The Compatibility Experiment’

The scripted take on reality dating shows stars Tajh Bellow and Loren Lott as a couple tested with life-changing money on the line.

“A Decent Proposal” (Photo Credit: Lisa Rose)

*EURweb has an exclusive clip from “The Compatibility Experiment,” the new TikTok micro-series from Issa Rae’s HOORAE Media.

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The scripted series puts a fresh spin on reality dating shows. An established couple meets a potentially better match for each partner, and their bond gets put to the test with life-changing money at stake.

Kelvin and Camila sit at the center of the drama. Tajh Bellow (“General Hospital”) plays Kelvin, while Broadway performer Loren Lott plays Camila. A first-look promo warned that the pair “think they know reality shows. But with life-changing money on the line, this reality check hits different.”

“Love Island USA” favorite JaNa Craig hosts, crossing to the other side of a dating show for the first time. She and Bellow previously shared the screen in the Credit One web series “You’re The Credit One For Me.” Ayona, Reggie Luck, Tosin Morohunfola, Jessica Jacoby, Georgia Warner and Nick Cassidy round out the cast. Check out the series trailer below.

All 68 episodes dropped at once when the series premiered Oct. 14 on TikTok and PineDrama, totaling about an hour of viewing. The series has drawn more than 580 million views across platforms, including 90 million in its first 10 days.

“The Compatibility Experiment” is HOORAE’s second micro-series under its TikTok deal, following “Screen Time.” Rae announced the partnership at TheWrap’s Creators x Hollywood Summit, where she explained what drew her to the format.

“I’ve been really excited about the microdramas space for a while and as a company when I think about our survival and our relevance, I want people to feel like, Hoorae is a part of their daily routines and part of their lives,” Rae told TheWrap. “And this feels like an accessible point.”

TikTok and HOORAE plan to develop more micro-series together for TikTok and PineDrama.

Watch the exclusive clip below.

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