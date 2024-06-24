Monday, June 24, 2024
Woman’s Boyfriend Ends Relationship Over Sexy Chris Brown Photo
By Ny MaGee
0
Chris Brown
Chris Brown at the 2015 BET Awards – Arrivals at the Microsoft Theater on June 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, CA / Depositphotos

*A woman’s boyfriend ended their relationship after she posted a photo of herself getting cozy with Chris Brown.

The R&B crooner has been a trending topic on social media because of his $1,000 meet-and-greet package. As MadameNoire reports, X/Twitter user @2degreekey revealed that her boyfriend broke up with her after she attended a meet-and-greet event to take a photo with Brown. The viral photo shows Brown hugging her from behind with his hands on her waist. When the woman’s boyfriend saw the image, he kicked her to the curb.

She recounted the breakup in a video shared on June 14 by @MyMixtapez on X. 

“My boyfriend broke up with me about a week later after arguing because he felt like Chris was too close on me,” the woman revealed. “I’m just like, ‘It’s one of the most respectable pictures.’ It wasn’t like I was bending over, grabbing my ankles.”

The Chris Brown fanatic goes on to make clear that she has no regrets. Watch the X/Twitter clip below.

“I would betray my ex for meeting Chris Brown a hundred more times…so definitely really, really worth it,” she added. 

Several social media users defended her, with one person writing on X, “Imagine (being) jealous of chris brown… grow up.”

Meanwhile, several fragile males on social media supported the ex-boyfriend, calling Brown “disrespectful.”

On X (formally Twitter), one user wrote, “having another man hold you like that while you in a relationship is just disrespectful to your man sometimes i wonder if women of nowadays really put effort in critical thinking.”

Another commented, “I wonder if the role were reversed, if she’d be cool with it. To see her ex with Temz taking a pictures similar or more intriguing.”

A third person added, “If the picture was free I wouldn’t care. But spending 1k for a pic, yeah baby you gotta go lol”

Where do you stand on this issue? Are you supporting the Chris Brown fan or her ex?

