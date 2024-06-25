Will Smith Set to Perform New Song at BET Awards

*Will Smith will debut a new, original song at the 2024 BET Awards, which will air live on the network on Sunday, June 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Variety reports that no additional details about Smith’s performance were disclosed. Insiders revealed, however, that the movie star is currently producing a new album.

“From his start as a rapper to “The Fresh Prince” to being a box office king as one of the Bad Boys, Will Smith is truly a global icon, and we are honored to welcome him back to grace the BET Awards stage,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “We look forward to Will adding to yet another defining night for the culture that is not to be missed.”

Meanwhile, we reported earlier that Taraji P. Henson is set to return as the host of the BET Awards. The event will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

“I am thrilled to be returning as the host of the BET Awards for the third time. I am also looking forward to celebrating my peers and the impact of our culture on entertainment,” Henson said in a statement, per THR. The actress served as an emcee for the ceremony in 2021 and 2022.

“Taraji is a phenom, known for her vibrant personality and charisma, and we are excited to welcome her back to host Culture’s Biggest Night, BET Awards, the ultimate celebration of Black creativity,” Orlando said in a statement.

“We are equally as thrilled to have so many incredibly talented performers join us, standing on culture’s biggest stage to deliver an unforgettable night,” Orlando continued.

The lineup of performers includes GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, and Victoria Monét. Usher will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Drake received the most nominations with seven, including Album of the Year with For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, and Viewer’s Choice for “Rich Baby Daddy” with SZA and Sexyy Red.

Nicki Minaj has six nominations, including Video of the Year for “Barbie World” with Ice Spice and Aqua, Album of the Year for Pink Friday 2, and Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.

The Album of the Year category also includes Drake, Victoria Monét’s Jaguar II, Chris Brown’s 11:11, Usher’s Coming Home, Killer Mike’s Michael, 21 Savage’s American Dream and Gunna’s A Gift & A Curse.

SZA, J. Cole, Sexyy Red, and Victoria Monét earned five nominations apiece, while Beyoncé, Usher, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, 21 Savage, and Tyla scored four nominations.

Are you ready for new music from Will Smith?

